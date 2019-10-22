Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark P. O. Morford. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Professor Mark P. O. Morford, of Leeds, died Monday October 14, 2019 at the Hospice of the Fisher Home after a brief illness. He was 90 years old.



Mark was born in Sri Lanka, the son of Kenneth Morford, CBE, a tea planter, and Eileen Weeks Morford. He was educated in England at Winchester College and at Trinity College, Oxford, where he took his B.A. and M.A. degrees in Classics. He earned his Ph.D. in Classics at the University of London.



He taught at Tonbridge School in Kent, England from 1952 to 1959; at Gilman School, Baltimore in 1959-1960; and at Lansing College, Sussex, England, from 1960 to 1963. He taught at Ohio State University from 1964 to 1984, serving as Chairman of the Department of Classics from 1968 to 1980. Mark then served as Professor of Classics at the University of Virginia from 1984 until 1998. He finished his teaching career at Smith College as Kennedy Professor of Classics, after which he served as Salloch Fellow in the Mortimer Rare Book Room at Smith.



A distinguished author, Mark wrote several books including Lucan; Persius; Stoics and Neostoics: Justus Lipsius and the Circle of Rubens; and, with Robert Lenardon and Michael Sham, Classical Mythology, the 11th edition of which was released last year.



Mark was an accomplished pianist and cellist, and an Organ Scholar at Oxford. He was also an amateur musicologist, writing frequent reviews of local concerts for the Hampshire Gazette.



Mark's first wife, Martha Woodbury Dunn, died in 1993, and his second wife, Joan Steidler, died in 2013. He is survived by a sister, two sons, a daughter, and three grandchildren.



A November memorial service will be forthcoming. In the meantime, contributions in Mark's memory may be made to Valley Classical Concerts in Florence or St. John's Episcopal Church in Northampton.



