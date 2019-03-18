Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Buskey. View Sign

Martha Buskey "Ruby James", age 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 15th at the Elaine Center, a senior care facility in Hadley, Massachusetts. Born in 1923 to Carrie Kennerly and Aaron Buskey, Martha grew up in a large extended family in Orangeburg, South Carolina. She was the middle child of three children, and enjoyed singing gospel in churches and on the radio weekly as a child.



Her faith in God and her lifelong passion for music and her mastery of the Bible and her astounding ability to recite any and every scripture remained an essential part to her nurturing character and followed her wherever she went. Leaving Orangeburg as a young adult, Martha began working as a housekeeper and eventually a cook. Her incredible culinary skills are remembered to this day.



Martha later relocated to Amherst, Massachusetts, where she quickly became a cherished figure within the town for her continuous spread of love and kindness to all around her. Martha had a particularly large impact in the community of the Village Park Apartments. Her beautiful garden became the catalyst of a vital change in policy that allowed residents to have gardens outside of their homes.She later founded a daycare program, and even today, many Village Park residents remember the time they spent in her care.



Martha Buskey was a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who opened her heart to all, even those outside of the family. Her contagious laughter filled many rooms and brought smiles to countless faces, and she never stopped teaching the importance of love, caring for others, and faith. In death "Ms. Ruby" has arrived in the place she'd always wanted to be: alongside God.



Martha lives on in the hearts of her three children Fred Preston, Patricia Hardnett, and Eric James; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



A viewing will be held at Douglas Services in Amherst, today, Tuesday, March 19th from 4:00pm to 6:00pm and will be followed with a service from 6:00pm to 7:00pm.



