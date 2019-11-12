Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha E. Stewart. View Sign Service Information Paciorek Funeral Home 13 Hoosac St Adams , MA 01220 (413)-743-0815 Calling hours 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Paciorek Funeral Home 13 Hoosac St Adams , MA 01220 View Map Liturgy 12:00 PM Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church 21 Maple St. Adams , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martha E. (Ciuk) Stewart, 66, of Holyoke, formerly of Adams, died on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst.



She was born in Adams on December 5, 1952, a daughter of Chester and Anne (McAndrews) Ciuk. She attended schools in Adams and graduated from the former Adams Memorial High School. She then graduated from Trinity College in Burlington, VT, UMASS Amherst and Cambridge College, having earned her Master of Education.



Martha worked as a social worker for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for 33 years until her retirement.



While in Adams, she was a communicant of the former St. Thomas Aquinas Church.



Besides her parents of Adams, she is survived by her sister, Mary Ciuk of Adams; her brother, James Ciuk of Weehawken, NJ; one aunt, Marijane Pansecchi of Adams and an uncle James McAndrews of Attleboro.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 16th from 10:30 A.M.to 11:30 A.M. at the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon in Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, 21 Maple St., Adams, celebrated by Rev. Steven Montesanti, Pastor.



Burial will be private for the family at a later date.



Although Martha had a love of flowers and plants, her request was the omission of flowers and suggested memorial donations be made to the Hospice of the Fisher Home, 1165 North Pleasant St., Amherst, MA 01002 or to Girls Inc. of the Valley, 6 Open Square Way, Holyoke, MA 01040.





