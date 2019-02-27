Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Hayes. View Sign

Martha Rolland Hayes, the life of the party and heart of her family, died Friday, February 22, at Linda Manor Skilled Nursing Facility at age 94 surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late George and Melinda (Tessier) Rolland and lived her entire life in the family home at 615 Spring Street in Leeds. She attended Northampton High School, graduating in 1943. She worked at the former Pro Brush and Berkshire Electric Cable. Martha was the former President of the Women's Council of St. Catherine's Church in Leeds and President of the Woman's Golf Association at Northampton Country Club. She is predeceased by her husband John (Jack) Hayes, her brothers George, Harvey, Arthur, Ernie, and Leroy (Bucky) Rolland; her sisters Edna Heon, Leah Bachand, Viola Bertrand, and Verna Bontempo; her best friend Mary Jane McGrath and neighbor Edith LeBeau.



Her zest for life and sense of humor live on through her daughter, Melinda Hayes Kement (Michael) of Northborough, MA, her twin granddaughters Beth Borey (Jameson) and Katie Horan (Robert) both of Northborough, MA, her 4 great-grandchildren, Reese, Jameson, Quinn and Lena, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



Growing up during the Depression and then WWII, Martha learned the value of hard work and love of country. Coming from a family of ten children, money was scarce, but love was plentiful. Martha, the youngest child, cherished her memories of gathering around the piano and singing in harmony with her siblings. The family home on Spring Street was the site of many parties filled with food, dancing, family and fun. The ability to harmonize was passed on to the next generation, who grew up with favorite songs such as "Heart of My Heart" and "That Old Gang of Mine". These songs will echo there forever.



Martha's friends were the mainstay of her life. Her oldest and dearest, friend, Mary Jane McGrath, was her constant companion on trips too numerous to count. Wherever they went, the laughs would follow. They were the original "Lucy and Ethel". The McGrath-LeBeau clan became more than neighbors. They were family.



One of Martha's passions throughout her life was the game of golf. Golf became synonymous with the name Martha Rolland Hayes. Winning her first tournament at age 14, she had a natural talent that was the envy of many. Senior golfers would seek her out to play a few rounds with them as they were in awe of her skill on the links. As she grew older her victories became numerous. She was the Women's Club Champion 28 consecutive years and runner-up 16 times. She was a champion in six different decades, starting in 1942 and winning her final championship in 1993. Martha was inducted into the Western MA Golfer's Hall of Fame in 2009 and celebrated as an "Outstanding Woman in Sports at a ceremony at Smith College. Her granddaughter Katie said she was "Proving it's not a gentlemen's game, or world , since 1942."



Martha's greatest passion was her family. She took great pride in all their accomplishments. She loved trips to Disney with her daughter and granddaughters, summers on Cape Cod, Atlantic City with Jane, golf with Sue McClellan, but most of all, the simplicity of a backyard cocktail hour with friends and family. All were welcome, always. Martha was well-known for spur-of -the-moment spaghetti dinners for 30 people, a round of dominoes or a game of Pitch. These are the moments that will be sorely missed.



Martha's final wish would be to have everyone raise a glass in her honor and tell someone you love what they mean to you.



Martha's family would like to express their extreme gratitude to the nurses and staff at Linda Manor for the outstanding care, love and support they gave her for the last four years. There is a special place in heaven for each and every one of you.



Calling hours will be Friday, March 1, from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Road, Northampton. The funeral will be held at Ahearn's, on Saturday, March 2, at 9:00 A.M. Mass will be celebrated at the Annunciation Church in Florence at 10 A.M. with burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Haydenville.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Activity Fund at Linda Manor, 349 Haydenville Road, Leeds, MA. 01053.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044

