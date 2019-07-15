Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha L. Paradiso. View Sign Service Information Beers & Story Funeral Home 10 Maple Street Belchertown , MA 01007 (413)-323-6961 Send Flowers Obituary

Belchertown - Martha L. (Russell) Paradiso, 89, died peacefully on July 8, 2019 at Hospice of



the Fisher Home in Amherst. Born May 16, 1930 in West Monroe, LA, she was the daughter of



Francis D. and Caskielena (Elwell) Russell. She has lived in Belchertown since 1972, having



moved from South Hadley. Besides raising her children, Martha enjoyed reading historical



romance novels, the Globe and the Enquirer. She also enjoyed playing badminton, cards and



Yahtzee. Additionally, she enjoyed doing puzzles, listening to country music, going out to eat



and visiting her family in Rockland ME. She will be deeply missed by her 6 surviving children,



Rocky Snow and Diane of Westfield, Donna Lopatosky of Three Rivers, Dora Marcille of



Northampton, Dale and Aileen Ulmer of Easley, SC, Michael and Ellen Ulmer of Ludlow, and



Patricia and Michael Kroll of South Deerfield along with her step children, Ann



and Tony Rebello of Ponce Inlet, FL, Rose and Michael Greaney of Belchertown, Frank and



Sylvie Dixon of Chicopee, and Maryann and John Rutkowski of FL. She also leaves 19



grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild, a sister, Mary Shiplet and



brother William Russell both of Amarillo, TX, and very close friends, Dewey and Virginia Wright



of PA. Besides her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Paradiso,



her daughter, Maryann Petty, and son, Roger Ulmer, as well as step son, Peter Paradiso. All



services are private and have been entrusted to Beers & Story Belchertown Funeral Home,



Belchertown, MA. For those wishing, donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of the



Fisher Home, 1165 N. Pleasant St, Amherst, 01002 . For more information or to sign the online



guest book, please visit

