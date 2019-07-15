Belchertown - Martha L. (Russell) Paradiso, 89, died peacefully on July 8, 2019 at Hospice of
the Fisher Home in Amherst. Born May 16, 1930 in West Monroe, LA, she was the daughter of
Francis D. and Caskielena (Elwell) Russell. She has lived in Belchertown since 1972, having
moved from South Hadley. Besides raising her children, Martha enjoyed reading historical
romance novels, the Globe and the Enquirer. She also enjoyed playing badminton, cards and
Yahtzee. Additionally, she enjoyed doing puzzles, listening to country music, going out to eat
and visiting her family in Rockland ME. She will be deeply missed by her 6 surviving children,
Rocky Snow and Diane of Westfield, Donna Lopatosky of Three Rivers, Dora Marcille of
Northampton, Dale and Aileen Ulmer of Easley, SC, Michael and Ellen Ulmer of Ludlow, and
Patricia and Michael Kroll of South Deerfield along with her step children, Ann
and Tony Rebello of Ponce Inlet, FL, Rose and Michael Greaney of Belchertown, Frank and
Sylvie Dixon of Chicopee, and Maryann and John Rutkowski of FL. She also leaves 19
grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild, a sister, Mary Shiplet and
brother William Russell both of Amarillo, TX, and very close friends, Dewey and Virginia Wright
of PA. Besides her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Paradiso,
her daughter, Maryann Petty, and son, Roger Ulmer, as well as step son, Peter Paradiso. All
services are private and have been entrusted to Beers & Story Belchertown Funeral Home,
Belchertown, MA. For those wishing, donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of the
Fisher Home, 1165 N. Pleasant St, Amherst, 01002 . For more information or to sign the online
guest book, please visit www.beersandstory.com.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 15, 2019