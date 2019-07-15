Martha L. Paradiso

Service Information
Beers & Story Funeral Home
10 Maple Street
Belchertown, MA
01007
(413)-323-6961
Obituary
Belchertown - Martha L. (Russell) Paradiso, 89, died peacefully on July 8, 2019 at Hospice of

the Fisher Home in Amherst. Born May 16, 1930 in West Monroe, LA, she was the daughter of

Francis D. and Caskielena (Elwell) Russell. She has lived in Belchertown since 1972, having

moved from South Hadley. Besides raising her children, Martha enjoyed reading historical

romance novels, the Globe and the Enquirer. She also enjoyed playing badminton, cards and

Yahtzee. Additionally, she enjoyed doing puzzles, listening to country music, going out to eat

and visiting her family in Rockland ME. She will be deeply missed by her 6 surviving children,

Rocky Snow and Diane of Westfield, Donna Lopatosky of Three Rivers, Dora Marcille of

Northampton, Dale and Aileen Ulmer of Easley, SC, Michael and Ellen Ulmer of Ludlow, and

Patricia and Michael Kroll of South Deerfield along with her step children, Ann

and Tony Rebello of Ponce Inlet, FL, Rose and Michael Greaney of Belchertown, Frank and

Sylvie Dixon of Chicopee, and Maryann and John Rutkowski of FL. She also leaves 19

grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild, a sister, Mary Shiplet and

brother William Russell both of Amarillo, TX, and very close friends, Dewey and Virginia Wright

of PA. Besides her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Paradiso,

her daughter, Maryann Petty, and son, Roger Ulmer, as well as step son, Peter Paradiso. All

services are private and have been entrusted to Beers & Story Belchertown Funeral Home,

Belchertown, MA. For those wishing, donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of the

Fisher Home, 1165 N. Pleasant St, Amherst, 01002 . For more information or to sign the online

guest book, please visit www.beersandstory.com.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 15, 2019
