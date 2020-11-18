1/1
MARTIN E. HEBERT
Martin E. Hebert, 90, passed peacefully away on November 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Wray, Colorado to the late George and Melvina (Sturgeon) Hebert. Martin was a proud member of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean conflict. Martin graduated UMass Amherst School of Engineering in June 1959. He was an active member of Our Lady of the Hills Parish, Haydenville MA. Martin is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Eleanor (Elsensohn) Hebert; his children and their spouses and partners, Michael Hebert and Karen Johnson, Michelle Hebert Kearney (deceased) and Joseph Kearney, Stephen and Amy Hebert, Mark Hebert and Kathy Lawton, and Jennifer Hebert. Six grandchildren, Jessica, William and Ashleigh Hutwelker; Jonathan Hebert; Jordan and Ava Machowski; and Griffin Kearney (deceased). Four great-grandchildren Kaden and Savannah Smith, and Caleb and Allie Hebert. Late sister and brothers, Agnes, Norman, Vincent, Francis, and Alfred Hebert.

Martin worked as a design engineer all of his professional life, working for Lestoil Company, Friendly Ice Cream Inc., and Standard Manufacturing. Martin was an accomplished woodworker, avid reader, and a farmer who loved caring for his land.

Services are private. Mourners are welcome at St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery in Leeds on Friday, November 20th at 12 noon.

Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Hills Parish, Highland Ambulance EMS, and Meekins Library.

Ahearn Funeral Home

(413)587-0044



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 18, 2020.
