Mary A (Panzica) Cadette, 98, of East St. Northampton, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on November 5, 2019.
Born on August 8, 1921 to Mary Lococo and Anthony Panzica, she was a lifelong Northampton resident, graduating from Northampton High School in 1939 and Northampton Commercial College thereafter.
She worked as a secretary at the Springfield Armory during World War II and the Pro Brush in Florence.
Married in 1950 to her loving and devoted husband Albert F. Cadette, she started her family.
Mary was predeceased by her brother Anthony Panzica.
Mary is survived by her husband of 70 years, her daughter Marilyn and husband Kerry McEntee; sons, Gary and Joseph; Granddaughters, Caitlyn Gimpl and Brenna McEntee, and two great grand-children, Dillon and Hadley.
The family wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the caring staff of Cooley Dickinson Hospice and loving care of Donna Kasseris.
A funeral home service will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 10 AM at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., with Rites of Committal and burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, 235 N. Elm St., all in Northampton.
Mary's family will receive relatives and friends at a visiting hour prior to the service on Saturday from 9-10 AM at the funeral home.
Ahearn Funeral Home
(413)587-0044
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019