Mary A. Ksieniewicz, of Florence, MA, died August 21, 2020 at the age of 99, just one month shy of her 100 birthday. She lived an extraordinary life devoted to her family, her work, and her faith in God. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles S. "Hooker" Ksieniewicz, many years ago. He was a World War II B-17 bomber pilot, war hero, and semi-professional basketball and baseball player, who survived being shot down over Normandy, before being rescued by the French Underground and eventually returning to the US. Unfortunately, he suffered an untimely death in a plane/parachute accident at Hobbs, NM Air Force base on July 24, 1945, about one month before Mary gave birth to their twin sons on August 21, 1945.
Mary was a fiercely independent yet gracious, caring, gentle, generous, industrious, loving woman who would not hesitate to offer help to anyone, while refusing help for herself. She applied those virtues throughout her entire life in her devotion to her family, and friends, and everyone she met. She was (and is) admired by all who knew her.
Mary began the task of raising her twin sons while working on a part-time basis at the Hampshire Bookshop. Needing to seek fulltime employment, she took the Civil Service Examination. Scoring highly on the exam, she qualified for a position with the City of Northampton eventually achieving the position of administrative assistant at the Department of Public Works. She made and developed many lasting friendships while at the DPW, including City Engineers Pat Ryan, Peter McNulty, Paul Hadsel, and Sam Brindis. Her employment with the City spanned nearly forty years. She served under Mayors James Cahillane in the 1950's through Mary Clare Higgins, until her retirement in January 1997. Mary was truly dedicated to her job and to the City of Northampton.
Mary is survived by her son, Charles "Chuck" Ksieniewicz, his wife Karen, and their daughter Lora Ksieniewicz Antinori and husband Marc Antinori, and their son Brian C. Ksieniewicz. Mary's son, John "Chick" Ksieniewicz, predeceased her and she is survived by his wife, Judy M. Ksieniewicz, their daughter Kristin M. Joyce and her husband, Thomas Joyce, and daughter Amy B. Orsini and her husband Daniel Orsini. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Sydney Joyce, Reagan Joyce, Kara Orsini, Camryn Orsini, John "Jack" Orsini, and Charles " Charlie" Ksieniewicz Antinori. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Mary was predeceased by her four siblings, Catherine "Sis" Vollinger, Margaret Hayes, John Hayes and William "Chick" Hayes.
A Mass will be held at Annunciation Church in Florence, at 10 AM, Friday, September 25th, on Mary's 100th birthday. In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, limited capacity, masks, and social distancing will be required. A private burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Northampton and a private reception will follow. Ahearn Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the charity of your choice
