Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary A. Steigner. View Sign





Mary then earned a Masters Degree in Experimental Psychology at Howard University - one of a handful of white students. She moved to western Massachusetts in 1962 and was a faithful member of Grace Church, Amherst from then on. She also joined The Society of The Companions of The Holy Cross. For more than fifty years, Mary volunteered every summer at Adelynrood, the Society's retreat house. She earned a Masters Degree in Library Science at Simmons and worked in the Worcester and Springfield Public Libraries, and UMass Medical School Library.



In 1967, Mary spent several weeks in Florence, Italy, with librarians from around the world cleaning and repairing the thousands of books damaged in the November 1966 flood.



Mary earned a Doctorate in Library Administration from Simmons and was Librarian for ten years each at New England College of Optometry and Franklin Institute both in Boston.



Mary was a flotilla commander in the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. She enjoyed camping, hiking, rock climbing, scuba diving and reading. She spent seven months renting a moped camping in England and Wales.



A funeral for Mary will be held at Grace Church, Amherst, on Saturday, March 23 at 11 am, reception following.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Grace Church, 14 Boltwood Ave, Amherst, MA 01002.



Memorial register at

Mary A. Steigner, 88, died at The Arbors in Amherst on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Mary was born in Sandusky, Ohio, to Elmer and Elizabeth (Ramsay) Steigner on February 16, 1931, their only child. Soon thereafter, the Steigners moved to Silver Spring, Maryland, where both parents taught in the public schools, which Mary attended and then graduated from Hannah Moore Academy, and Goucher College with a degree in physiology and bacteriology. She worked in these fields at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore Bureau of Sewers, Baltimore Biological Lab, and the National Institutes of Health.Mary then earned a Masters Degree in Experimental Psychology at Howard University - one of a handful of white students. She moved to western Massachusetts in 1962 and was a faithful member of Grace Church, Amherst from then on. She also joined The Society of The Companions of The Holy Cross. For more than fifty years, Mary volunteered every summer at Adelynrood, the Society's retreat house. She earned a Masters Degree in Library Science at Simmons and worked in the Worcester and Springfield Public Libraries, and UMass Medical School Library.In 1967, Mary spent several weeks in Florence, Italy, with librarians from around the world cleaning and repairing the thousands of books damaged in the November 1966 flood.Mary earned a Doctorate in Library Administration from Simmons and was Librarian for ten years each at New England College of Optometry and Franklin Institute both in Boston.Mary was a flotilla commander in the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. She enjoyed camping, hiking, rock climbing, scuba diving and reading. She spent seven months renting a moped camping in England and Wales.A funeral for Mary will be held at Grace Church, Amherst, on Saturday, March 23 at 11 am, reception following.In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Grace Church, 14 Boltwood Ave, Amherst, MA 01002.Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com Funeral Home Douglass Funeral Home

87 North Pleasant Street

Amherst , MA 01002

(413) 253-3407 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Coast Guard Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close