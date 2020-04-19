Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary A. Winskye. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary A. (Denkewicz) (Norman) Winskye, 97, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield. Mary was born in Springfield, MA on November 22, 1922, the daughter of Roman P. and Blanche (Skrzypek) Denkewicz.



When Mary was younger she worked at the Springfield Armory and later she worked for the Millers Falls Tool Company, Greenfield Components, and Rugg Lumber. Mary loved to go for rides, was an avid reader, and enjoyed outdoors in her gazebo. In her younger days she enjoyed attending the Polish music festivals and dancing to the music. She was also a member of the Greenfield Senior Dance Group which often performed at the local nursing homes and the Franklin County Fair. She particularly enjoyed biking along Cape Cod. Mary dearly loved animals, especially her cat "Missy".



Survivors include her daughters, Donna Almstead and her husband Raymond, Patricia Michalowski and her husband, Edward. She had seven grandchildren, Steven Almstead, Michael Almstead, Christina Kasierski (Justyn), James Michalowski (Shira), Thomas Michalowski (Amy), Jessica Norman, and Justin Norman, plus seven great grandchildren, Jake, Jacob, Leah, Lillian, Claire, Aidan and Jackson. Mary was predeceased by her first husband Robert Norman, her second husband Michael Winskye, and her son Gary Norman on July 10, 2018. She was also predeceased by her siblings Helen Krejmas, Sophie Storozuk, Theodore Denkewicz, Raymond Denkewicz, and Blanche Koblinski.



We were so lucky to have such a wonderful mother and we will always miss her beautiful smile, laughter and sense of humor. The family suggests contributions in her memory be made to: Buckley Health Care Center, Attn: Residents' Account Activity Fund, 95 Laurel Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.



The family would like to thank all the dedicated staff at the Buckley Health Care Center for their warm, compassionate care of Mary.



A private graveside service will take place at Calvary Cemetery.



A private graveside service will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family.

