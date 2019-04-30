Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Alice (Zentgraf) Mackowiak. View Sign Service Information Graham Funeral Home 18 Adams Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-5321 Send Flowers Obituary





Mary was born in Mechanicville, New York on November 5, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Arnold W. and Anna T. (Daley) Zentgraf. She moved to Greenfield as a young child and was educated in public schools there and graduated from Greenfield High School with the class of 1946. Mary worked for many years as a office clerk for the former W.W. Grant Company and Warrick Insurance Agency.



Mary was married on August 12, 1955 to Chester Frank Mackowiak and together they celebrated sixty two years of marriage until Chester's death on August 5, 2017. She was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish. Her hobbies included, crossword puzzles, reading, cooking and flower gardening.



Mary was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and is survived by her daughter and son in law; Mary "Terry" (Mackowiak) Malo and her husband Peter of Easthampton, two grandchildren; Sarah Lynn and her husband Dennis, Nicholas Malo and his wife Kimberly and four cherished great grandchildren; Liam Lynn, Fisher Lynn, Ella Malo, Grace Malo and several nieces and nephews. Besides being predeceased by her husband Chester, Mary was also predeceased by her daughter; Nancy Jenn Mackowiak on December 27, 1998 and her two brothers; Arnold W. Zentgraf Jr. and Bernard J. Zentgraf.



Funeral Services for Mary will be private, followed by burial at Brookside Cemetery in Easthampton. The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton, has honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for Mary's care and services. Please visit,

Easthampton- Mary Alice (Zentgraf) Mackowiak, age 90, a resident of Easthampton since 1955, died on Friday April 26, 2019 in Longmeadow at the Jewish Nursing Home after a period on declining health.Mary was born in Mechanicville, New York on November 5, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Arnold W. and Anna T. (Daley) Zentgraf. She moved to Greenfield as a young child and was educated in public schools there and graduated from Greenfield High School with the class of 1946. Mary worked for many years as a office clerk for the former W.W. Grant Company and Warrick Insurance Agency.Mary was married on August 12, 1955 to Chester Frank Mackowiak and together they celebrated sixty two years of marriage until Chester's death on August 5, 2017. She was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish. Her hobbies included, crossword puzzles, reading, cooking and flower gardening.Mary was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and is survived by her daughter and son in law; Mary "Terry" (Mackowiak) Malo and her husband Peter of Easthampton, two grandchildren; Sarah Lynn and her husband Dennis, Nicholas Malo and his wife Kimberly and four cherished great grandchildren; Liam Lynn, Fisher Lynn, Ella Malo, Grace Malo and several nieces and nephews. Besides being predeceased by her husband Chester, Mary was also predeceased by her daughter; Nancy Jenn Mackowiak on December 27, 1998 and her two brothers; Arnold W. Zentgraf Jr. and Bernard J. Zentgraf.Funeral Services for Mary will be private, followed by burial at Brookside Cemetery in Easthampton. The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton, has honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for Mary's care and services. Please visit, rwgrahamfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close