Mary Ann Alexander passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020.



She leaves behind her four children: John Alexander of Holyoke, Ann Marie Alexander of Lafayette, CO, Nancy Alexander of Greenfield, and Christian Alexander of Holyoke. She was predeceased by her husband John R. Alexander.



Born in Northampton on August 9, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Nora Steidler of Leeds. She was predeceased by her brothers William L. Steidler and David A. Steider and her sister Joan Morford.



She was educated in Northampton schools and was a 1954 graduate of Northampton High School. She later went on to get her Associates degree at Northampton Commercial College. She worked at the Annunciation Parish in Florence and was adored by all of the clergy and parish staff. She and her husband John ran Moriarty Drug store until his untimely death and she continued to oversee the business, eventually converting it into a medical supply company which she ran with her son John.



Her flamboyant personality would light up a room and bring a smile to everyone she met. She enjoyed traveling, was an avid golfer and fisherman, loved the outdoors and "her" wildlife.



Private committal services in St. Mary's Cemetery were held on July 18. A memorial service is being planned for a future date. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Look Memorial Park.



