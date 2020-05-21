Maryann (Krawczyk) Dushane Jarry, formerly of Easthampton passed May 14, 2020 in Agawam. She was the daughter of Stanley and Sophie (Zdeb) Krawczyk. Her father gave her the nickname Poochy which is how everyone knew her. She was predeceased by her husband of 19 years, Rene Jarry and was also predeceased by a son, Alan Dushane, a sister, Carol Mullen, a grandson Joseph and a great-granddaughter Emily.



She was survived by her son Gordon Dushane and wife Theresa of West Springfield, daughter Terry Routhier and husband Dennis of Easthampton, son Steven and wife Donna of Holyoke, and son Joseph and wife Donna of Easthampton. She was also survived by two sisters, Constance Morey of Southampton and Florence Vaillancourt and husband Paul of New Smyrna Beach, FL. Also, she leaves 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



Maryann worked as an office manager for insurance agencies and later for Berkshire Electric Cable for 22 years. She loved the Red Sox , especially going to American Legion baseball games. She loved traveling, was expert at jigsaw puzzles but she loved family most of all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the JJ Dushane Memorial Fund, PO Box 34, Easthampton, MA 01027.



