Mary Ann Kubasek, 63, passed away on May 7, 2020 after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Jennie (Sroka) Sadlowski of Hadley. Mary Ann spent the last 33 years as a Med - Surg Secretary at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. She leaves behind her loving husband John of 41 years. They started dating at 17, married at 21 and have been together since. Mary Ann leaves behind her daughters Deborah Carney and her husband, Sean of Granby and Laura Grindle and her husband, Steve of Longmeadow. Most importantly she leaves the loves of her life, her 4 grandchildren Matthew, Sara, Kaitlyn and Derek. Mary Ann's favorite hobby was shopping with her friend Carol for her grandkids. She also loved working in her flower garden, traveling with friends to exotic places and camping with family and friends. In addition, she is also survived by 2 brothers Walter Sadlowski of Hadley and Paul Sadlowski of Flower Mound, TX and her sister Phyllis DeSalvo of Easthampton, along with many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Baystate Hospice or Baystate Children's Hospital. The Boucher - O'Brien Funeral Home in Easthampton was entrusted with her cremation.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
May 9, 2020
So saddened to hear of Mary Anns passing. Any time I chatted with her she gushed about her family and how special they were. My condolences to her family and friends.
Meredith V.
May 9, 2020
ary Ann was so sweet, kind, angsts helpful. Every time I saw her, she had her smile and caring attitude about all around her.
Jane Nathan
Family
