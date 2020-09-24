Mary C. Hurley 74, of Easthampton passed away Friday Sept. 18, 2020 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Born in Springfield, Aug. 9, 1946, Mary was the daughter of the late James M. and Catherine V. (Bartlett) Hurley. Mary was a graduate of the Cathedral High School Class of 1964 and from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1982. Mary worked for many years at the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission. Mary never faltered in her fierce advocacy for fairness and the underdog, and for human rights and women's rights. Mary and her husband, Dovi, were passionate about Africa, especially Dovi's home country of Ghana, where they visited many times. Mary loved experiencing all cultures, and traveled on many trips with her dearest friend, Patricia Conz of Springfield, including to Guatemala and South Africa. In her travels, it was most important to Mary to get a sense of the people there as much as sense of the place. Mary will be fondly remembered as an avid reader, with a curious, intelligent mind and a devotion to seeking knowledge. Mary's beloved husband and dearest friend of many decades, Dovi Afesi, passed away in 2016. Mary leaves her loving 5 brothers and 4 sisters, Stephen of Chicago, IL, Christopher of Portage, MI, Theresa of Valatie, NY, Kathleen of Detroit, MI, Michael of Hiroshima, Japan, Paul of Huntington Woods, MI, Timothy of Ann Arbor, MI, Margaret of Toronto, Ontario, and Eileen of Foxboro, MA. She also leaves her close friends, Patricia Conz and Robert Kelley of Springfield, her many caring nieces and nephews, and a host of dear cousins and friends. Her beloved brother William passed away in 2010. A memorial service will take place at a later date, when the Covid-19 crisis has subsided. The O'Brien Funeral Home, 17 Clark St. Easthampton has been entrusted with all arrangements. Memorial gifts can be made to the Friends of Easthampton COA, the Dana Farber Cancer Institute (Dr. Hodi), or the Greenfield Community College Foundation.



