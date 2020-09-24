1/1
Mary C. Hurley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary C. Hurley 74, of Easthampton passed away Friday Sept. 18, 2020 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Born in Springfield, Aug. 9, 1946, Mary was the daughter of the late James M. and Catherine V. (Bartlett) Hurley. Mary was a graduate of the Cathedral High School Class of 1964 and from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1982. Mary worked for many years at the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission. Mary never faltered in her fierce advocacy for fairness and the underdog, and for human rights and women's rights. Mary and her husband, Dovi, were passionate about Africa, especially Dovi's home country of Ghana, where they visited many times. Mary loved experiencing all cultures, and traveled on many trips with her dearest friend, Patricia Conz of Springfield, including to Guatemala and South Africa. In her travels, it was most important to Mary to get a sense of the people there as much as sense of the place. Mary will be fondly remembered as an avid reader, with a curious, intelligent mind and a devotion to seeking knowledge. Mary's beloved husband and dearest friend of many decades, Dovi Afesi, passed away in 2016. Mary leaves her loving 5 brothers and 4 sisters, Stephen of Chicago, IL, Christopher of Portage, MI, Theresa of Valatie, NY, Kathleen of Detroit, MI, Michael of Hiroshima, Japan, Paul of Huntington Woods, MI, Timothy of Ann Arbor, MI, Margaret of Toronto, Ontario, and Eileen of Foxboro, MA. She also leaves her close friends, Patricia Conz and Robert Kelley of Springfield, her many caring nieces and nephews, and a host of dear cousins and friends. Her beloved brother William passed away in 2010. A memorial service will take place at a later date, when the Covid-19 crisis has subsided. The O'Brien Funeral Home, 17 Clark St. Easthampton has been entrusted with all arrangements. Memorial gifts can be made to the Friends of Easthampton COA, the Dana Farber Cancer Institute (Dr. Hodi), or the Greenfield Community College Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
17 Clark Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0222
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved