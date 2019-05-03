Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary C. Rufe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Cathrine Rufe, age 102, died on April 29, 2019 at her daughter's home in Myrtle Beach, SC. She was the wife of the late Dr. Aloysius N. Rufe of Doylestown, PA who passed in 1987.



Mary was born in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (McDevitt) Crean.



Mary graduated from Doylestown High School in 1935 and attended beautician



school in Philadelphia. Mary owned and operated Molly's Beauty Shop at her parent's home at 62 E. Court St, Doylestown, until her marriage to Aloysius N. Rufe on June 30, 1942. In 1945 they moved from 104 E. Ashland St. to 21 E. Ashland St. where Dr. Rufe conducted his dental practice. In 1966 they returned to the family home at 104 E. Ashland St. In 1997 Mary sold her home which had been in the Rufe family since 1903 to the neighboring James



Michener Art Museum, Doylestown. Mary moved to St. Leonard, MD with her daughter, Margaret and her husband, Jack Margolis. When the Margolis's retired to Myrtle Beach in 2012, Mary began spending six months with her



son, Aloysius N. Rufe, Jr. and his wife, Carolyn, in Amherst, MA and six months in Myrtle Beach, SC.



Mary was an avid reader, volunteered for many years with The Ladies of Mount Carmel and enjoyed swimming at Fanny Chapman Pool since she was a young girl. Mary and her late husband were sports fans and Mary particularly liked watching Phillies and Red Sox baseball games.



Mary is survived by her son Aloysius N. Rufe, Jr., his wife Carolyn, of Amherst, MA , daughter Margaret M. Margolis, her husband, Jack of Myrtle Beach, SC, as well as five grandchildren, Nicholas A. Rufe, Andrew J. Rufe,



Kathryn Rufe Westbrook, Kristin Reinhard, and Stacy Margolis. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Aloysius N. Rufe and her brother, John Crean.



Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 6th at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 East State Street, Doylestown. Interment will follow Mass in St. Mary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions In Mary's name may be made to: Embrace Hospice, 1318 3rd Ave, Conway, SC 29526 or Hospice of the Fisher Home, 1165 N. Pleasant St, Amherst MA 01002.



Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown



www.reedandsteinbach.com

Mary Cathrine Rufe, age 102, died on April 29, 2019 at her daughter's home in Myrtle Beach, SC. She was the wife of the late Dr. Aloysius N. Rufe of Doylestown, PA who passed in 1987.Mary was born in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (McDevitt) Crean.Mary graduated from Doylestown High School in 1935 and attended beauticianschool in Philadelphia. Mary owned and operated Molly's Beauty Shop at her parent's home at 62 E. Court St, Doylestown, until her marriage to Aloysius N. Rufe on June 30, 1942. In 1945 they moved from 104 E. Ashland St. to 21 E. Ashland St. where Dr. Rufe conducted his dental practice. In 1966 they returned to the family home at 104 E. Ashland St. In 1997 Mary sold her home which had been in the Rufe family since 1903 to the neighboring JamesMichener Art Museum, Doylestown. Mary moved to St. Leonard, MD with her daughter, Margaret and her husband, Jack Margolis. When the Margolis's retired to Myrtle Beach in 2012, Mary began spending six months with herson, Aloysius N. Rufe, Jr. and his wife, Carolyn, in Amherst, MA and six months in Myrtle Beach, SC.Mary was an avid reader, volunteered for many years with The Ladies of Mount Carmel and enjoyed swimming at Fanny Chapman Pool since she was a young girl. Mary and her late husband were sports fans and Mary particularly liked watching Phillies and Red Sox baseball games.Mary is survived by her son Aloysius N. Rufe, Jr., his wife Carolyn, of Amherst, MA , daughter Margaret M. Margolis, her husband, Jack of Myrtle Beach, SC, as well as five grandchildren, Nicholas A. Rufe, Andrew J. Rufe,Kathryn Rufe Westbrook, Kristin Reinhard, and Stacy Margolis. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Aloysius N. Rufe and her brother, John Crean.Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 6th at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 East State Street, Doylestown. Interment will follow Mass in St. Mary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions In Mary's name may be made to: Embrace Hospice, 1318 3rd Ave, Conway, SC 29526 or Hospice of the Fisher Home, 1165 N. Pleasant St, Amherst MA 01002.Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close