Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044

Surrounded by her loving family, Mary Collins Bouchard, 85, of Florence passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10th 2019 after a brief illness. Mary was best known for her kindness, generosity and loving manner.



Mary was born on October 17th, 1933. She was the daughter of James and Margaret (Maher) Collins. Mary was predeceased by Richard, her loving husband of 33 years. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Margaret Collins, James Collins, John Collins and Catherine Collins Dadmun.



Mary resided in Florence for all of her 85 years, and was communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. She worked 37 years for the City of Northampton, including the Superintendent of Schools office, the Treasurer's Office and the Department of Public Works. She was also the Warden for Ward 2A on election days.



Mary was loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed many years of retirement and spent her days sewing, quilting and gardening. Gathering with family and friends always brought her great joy. Mary was fond of old movies and Broadway plays. She traveled frequently with her daughters on cruises and two trips to Ireland.



Mary will be deeply missed by her daughters, Mary Bouchard Moriarty and her husband Hank, Barbara Bouchard Lawrence and her husband Dennis and Jacqueline Bouchard, whom she lived with for the past 29 years. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Kathleen Moriarty Corridan (husband Colin), Kara Moriarty Mauro (husband Joseph), Brenna Moriarty Salay (husband Brian), Andrew Lawrence and Bridget Lawrence. Mary also leaves her brother Paul and his wife Janice, her brother-in-law Donald Dadmun and his wife Barbara, her best friend since childhood, Grace Romanowski, seven great-grandchildren and the Dadmun and Collins nieces and nephews.



Mary's family would like to thank the Cooley-Dickinson Hospice nurses that provided such loving care, especially Regina.



Visiting hours will be Sunday, May 19th, 1-3pm, at Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Road, Northampton, Ma.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 20th, at 10:00 a.m. by the Catholic Community of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Annunciation Chapel, 87 Beacon Street, Florence, Ma. (Please Meet Directly at Church)



Rites of Committal and Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Crucifixion Section, N. Elm St. Northampton.



In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to the Cancer House of Hope, 1999 Westfield Street, West Springfield, Ma. 01089.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044

