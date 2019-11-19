Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Connell. View Sign Service Information Williamsburg Funeral Home 3 South Main Street Williamsburg , MA 01039 (413)-268-3400 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Williamsburg Congregational Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mary (Bowker) Connell of 2 Petticoat Lane, Williamsburg, MA born July 17th 1925 passed away peacefully November 14, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. Mary is predeceased by her mother Dorothy (Packard) Bowker, her father Charles S Bowker and her two sisters June Newell and Ruth Nye. Mary leaves her brother Charles (Sam) Bowker of Shavano Park, Texas and his wife Barbara. Her daughters Judith Saulsbury of Easthampton, Jill Munson Cave of Williamsburg and her son Joseph G Connell Sr also of Williamsburg. Several loved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joseph G Connell Jr of Williamsburg and his wife Jenn of South Carolina and their five children Zachery, Jordan, Ashton, Sophie and Maxton. Patrick Connell of Whatley and his son Patrick Connell Jr. Jennifer Saulsbury of Smyrna DE and her children TJ, Katie and Andrew. Albert Saulsbury IV and Jackie Schnare, and their son Albert Saulsbury V of Easthampton. Karen and Rob Shively of Feeding Hills and their children Kevin and Katrina. Frank and Darlene Munson and their children Lauren and Andrew. Mary Munson of Easthampton. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.



Mary was married to William Connell of Chesterfield who passed away in 1987. Mary lived in Williamsburg all of her life tending local schools and graduated in 1943 from Burgy High School. She then attended Northampton Commercial College for one year before being called to Westover during WWII to process B24 Crews. Mary often spoke of her fond memories working at Westover air force base with family members and friends. Mary worked many years at pro brush in Florence in the office when her children were young. Mary retired in 1987 after 24 years from the Hampshire County Register of Deeds. There she recorded and processed the deeds for sellers and buyers. She was a lifelong member of The First Congregational Church of Williamsburg, where she was a member of the Mothers Club taught Sunday School and worked on many church fairs.



Mary enjoyed her friends and enjoyed spending time with them at the Williamsburg senior center and the lifelong group of ladies who were in the knitting club with her.



Her celebration of life will be held 11:00 AM November 30th in the Williamsburg Congregational Church. With burial to be held spring of 2020 in the Village Hill Cemetery. The Williamsburg Funeral Home was entrusted with her Cremation and services.



Instead of flowers please make memorial donations to the Williamsburg Church music fund.



The family wishes to give a special thanks to the Doctors, nurses and CNA's of the Cooley Dickinson Hospital for the wonderful care of our loved one.

