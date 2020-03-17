Guest Book View Sign Service Information Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-5306 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary (O'Brien) Currie, 97, of Florence, passed away from a brief illness on Thursday March 12th at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Northampton on May 13, 1922 to the late William and Mabel (Carr) O'Brien. She was a graduate of Northampton High School and later went to work alongside her sisters; Catty and Eleanor as the head waitress for 30 years at The Log Cabin in Holyoke, before her retirement.



Mary was a quick witted, kind, generous and loving lady, who always put others before herself. She wished for all, to put aside differences and keep love and harmony in their hearts. She enjoyed her trips to the casino with her family, never missing the annual excursions. Mary was loved by so many and will be sadly missed by all.



She is survived by her son; Robert and his oppo, Linda Devine of Westhampton, her daughter; Tina O'Brien of Florence, her daughter-in-law; Cheryl Currie of Florence, her brother; Ronald O'Brien of Florence, grandchildren; Sharyn Trombley, Scott Currie, Michelle, Michael and Todd O'Brien, Seamus Currie, Courtney Brousseau, Nathan Larsen, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, several nieces, nephews and dear friends.



Besides her parents, she was pre-deceased by her loving husband, whom she missed dearly; Warren Currie Sr., her son; Warren Jr., sisters; Catherine Wilkinson, Eleanor Mandeville, Eileen Murch and Shirley Countyman and sister-in-law; Joni O'Brien.



All services will be held at a later date. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with her services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the; , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 . For more information, please visit



"And when great souls die, after a period peace blooms, slowly and always irregularly. Spaces fill with a kind of soothing electric vibration. Our senses, restored, never to be the same, whisper to us. They existed. They existed. We can be. Be and be better. For they existed."

Mary (O'Brien) Currie, 97, of Florence, passed away from a brief illness on Thursday March 12th at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Northampton on May 13, 1922 to the late William and Mabel (Carr) O'Brien. She was a graduate of Northampton High School and later went to work alongside her sisters; Catty and Eleanor as the head waitress for 30 years at The Log Cabin in Holyoke, before her retirement.Mary was a quick witted, kind, generous and loving lady, who always put others before herself. She wished for all, to put aside differences and keep love and harmony in their hearts. She enjoyed her trips to the casino with her family, never missing the annual excursions. Mary was loved by so many and will be sadly missed by all.She is survived by her son; Robert and his oppo, Linda Devine of Westhampton, her daughter; Tina O'Brien of Florence, her daughter-in-law; Cheryl Currie of Florence, her brother; Ronald O'Brien of Florence, grandchildren; Sharyn Trombley, Scott Currie, Michelle, Michael and Todd O'Brien, Seamus Currie, Courtney Brousseau, Nathan Larsen, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, several nieces, nephews and dear friends.Besides her parents, she was pre-deceased by her loving husband, whom she missed dearly; Warren Currie Sr., her son; Warren Jr., sisters; Catherine Wilkinson, Eleanor Mandeville, Eileen Murch and Shirley Countyman and sister-in-law; Joni O'Brien.All services will be held at a later date. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with her services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the; , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 . For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com "And when great souls die, after a period peace blooms, slowly and always irregularly. Spaces fill with a kind of soothing electric vibration. Our senses, restored, never to be the same, whisper to us. They existed. They existed. We can be. Be and be better. For they existed." Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.