Mary Elizabeth Gevry, 72, of Chicopee, MA. Passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Wingate of South Hadley with her son at her side.



She was born to the late Robert and Frances Morton, May 25, 1947 in Northampton, MA.



Mary is survived by her husband Ken Gevry, son Ollie Schmith, daughter TJ Schmith, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her 2 beloved pups, Billy and Whitey



Mary was known as Red Cross Mary as she retired from the American Red Cross with over 25 years of service helping people. She was the director of Disaster and Emergency Services of Hampshire County and the Military Assistance Center in Springfield. As a member of the Red Cross, Mary went to Puerto Rico in 1989 to help with assistance to victims of hurricane Hugo.



Mary grew up in Williamsburg "Burgy" before moving and starting a family in Northampton. She loved boating and traveling with her husband, Ken. Other passions for her included gardening and making her own salsas and jams.



Calling hours will be Wednesday October 9, 2019 from 5pm - 7pm at the Ahearn Funeral Home at 783 Bridge Rd, Northampton, MA.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to a cancer research fund of your choice.

