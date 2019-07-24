Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Lastowski. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elizabeth (Smart) Lastowski, 82 of Bradford St., passed away peacefully Saturday at home. Born in Northampton, October 6, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Barbara (Stanton) Smart. Mary graduated from Williamsburg High School. She later graduated from Cosmetology School and worked for 30 year at Smart Beauty Salon. Mary was a member of the Williamsburg Congregational Church where you could find her in the kitchen at their annual church fairs. She loved to read and was an avid gardener. Mary loved her flowers and took great pride in her displays of them. One of Mary's most notable accomplishments was the tireless hours she volunteered at the Northampton Senior Center, beginning from its inception in 2007. She was awarded "Most Hours Volunteered" on more than one occasion. In addition to many roles she took on, Mary created and was in charge of a popular kiosk at the Center dubbed "Mary's Mini Sale" where she sold donated items to members of the community. She was also a board member on the Council of Aging. Mary was devoted to her family and friends and did not let her diagnosis of ALS stop her from being part of everything she could. She persevered through its many challenges, becoming an inspiration to all that knew her and will be greatly missed. Mary was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Rudolph V. Lastowski, who passed away in 2012. Mary is survived by her children Michael Lastowski of Easthampton, Sandra Culberson and her husband William of North Smithfield, RI, Joseph Lastowski of Leeds, Lynda Broadhurst and her husband Daniel of Easthampton, her grandchildren Aaron, Dylan, Cody, Christopher, Matthew, Kelly, Stephanie, Cory, Shannon and husband Jeff, Ryley, Jacob and Reaghan, and her great grandchildren Austin, Nick and Kaydence. Mary's Funeral will be Saturday July 27th at 11 a.m. at the Ahearn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Village Hill Cemetery in Williamsburg. Calling hours will precede the Funeral Saturday from 9:30-11 a.m. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Northampton Senior Center, 87 Conz St., Northampton, MA 01060 or to the Massachusetts Chapter of ALS through their website,



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044

Mary Elizabeth (Smart) Lastowski, 82 of Bradford St., passed away peacefully Saturday at home. Born in Northampton, October 6, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Barbara (Stanton) Smart. Mary graduated from Williamsburg High School. She later graduated from Cosmetology School and worked for 30 year at Smart Beauty Salon. Mary was a member of the Williamsburg Congregational Church where you could find her in the kitchen at their annual church fairs. She loved to read and was an avid gardener. Mary loved her flowers and took great pride in her displays of them. One of Mary's most notable accomplishments was the tireless hours she volunteered at the Northampton Senior Center, beginning from its inception in 2007. She was awarded "Most Hours Volunteered" on more than one occasion. In addition to many roles she took on, Mary created and was in charge of a popular kiosk at the Center dubbed "Mary's Mini Sale" where she sold donated items to members of the community. She was also a board member on the Council of Aging. Mary was devoted to her family and friends and did not let her diagnosis of ALS stop her from being part of everything she could. She persevered through its many challenges, becoming an inspiration to all that knew her and will be greatly missed. Mary was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Rudolph V. Lastowski, who passed away in 2012. Mary is survived by her children Michael Lastowski of Easthampton, Sandra Culberson and her husband William of North Smithfield, RI, Joseph Lastowski of Leeds, Lynda Broadhurst and her husband Daniel of Easthampton, her grandchildren Aaron, Dylan, Cody, Christopher, Matthew, Kelly, Stephanie, Cory, Shannon and husband Jeff, Ryley, Jacob and Reaghan, and her great grandchildren Austin, Nick and Kaydence. Mary's Funeral will be Saturday July 27th at 11 a.m. at the Ahearn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Village Hill Cemetery in Williamsburg. Calling hours will precede the Funeral Saturday from 9:30-11 a.m. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Northampton Senior Center, 87 Conz St., Northampton, MA 01060 or to the Massachusetts Chapter of ALS through their website, webma.alsa.org Ahearn Funeral Home(413)587-0044 Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close