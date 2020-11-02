Mary Ellen Sailer, Ed.D., passed away peacefully at home with her family on October 28. She was 61. Her greatest joy was her two beloved children, Rebecca (of Maynard) and Rob, and the wonderful life she made with her husband and partner of 13 years, John Loos. She is also survived by her dear mother, Barbara (of Sudbury), as well as her brothers Paul (of Medford), William (of Bethlehem, PA), Steven (Carol, of Sudbury), and Robert (Theresa, of Bedford), many nieces and nephews, and her co-parent Randy (of Florence). She had two brilliant careers, each for twenty years, first in Student Affairs at the University of Massachusetts, where she received the Chancellor's Citation, and then as Senior Coach at the Ken Blanchard Companies, where she received the Founder's Award. She was known in particular for her kindness and care for children. As such, she asked that in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be made to Grace House, in Northampton, where she volunteered to care for children with her husband. A wake will be held at the Newman Catholic Center in Amherst on Saturday, November 7, from 11 AM to 12:30 PM, followed by a funeral mass at 1 PM. Due to the restrictions of the pandemic, space in the chapel is extremely limited and safety guidelines will be strictly followed. The mass can viewed via live stream on the Newman Center website, which is recommended.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store