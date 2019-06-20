Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary F. Allen. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary





Mary Faith Allen, 69, formerly of the Greenfield area, died on June 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach.Mary was born in Greenfield, MA on March 13, 1950 the daughter of Gordon and Faith (Gilmore) Allen. She grew up in Northampton and attended schools there as well as at Mohawk Trail Regional High School. Mary received an Associate's degree in Early Childhood Education from Greenfield Community College as well as a Bachelor's degree from UMass University Without Walls with a concentration in Human Services.Mary was a social worker for the Stavros Center for Independent Living, providing advocacy and peer counseling for people with disabilities. She was also a counselor for the United ARC of Franklin County. She truly loved to give to those who just need a little assistance and support.Her volunteer time was well spent. She was a former board member of the Franklin Community Action Corp., volunteered at the Amherst Survival Center, Goodwill, Catholic Charities, the Council on Aging and many others.Mary was a free spirit and loved being near the ocean, so in 2000 she moved to Florida. Beside being at the beach as much as she could, her free time also involved bike riding, swimming, wood carving, flower arrangements and crafting of any kind. Her volunteering didn't end in Florida. In 2004 she received the Volunteer of the Year Award from the Marion County Senior Services.Survivors include her daughter, Rebecca (Aaron) Addison of Shutesbury, MA, a son Micah (Chelsea) Purinton of Greenfield, a brother Gordon Allen, Jr., of Williamsburg, MA, several grandchildren, 2 nephews, a niece and 2 great nephews.A visiting hour will be held Saturday, June 22 at the Smith -Kelleher Funeral Home, 40 Church St., Shelburne Falls, from 1:00pm until 2:00pm, with a funeral service to begin at 2:00. Burial services will follow in Center Cemetery, Buckland where she will be placed beside her parents in the family lot.In lieu of flowers, it is requested memorial contributions be made to the United Way of Franklin County, 51 Davis St. #2, Greenfield, MA 01301 or online at www.uw-fc.org To send a message to Mary's family, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

