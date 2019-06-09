Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary F. Morton. View Sign Service Information Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-5306 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM St. John's Episcopal Church 48 Elm St. Northampton , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Mary Farley Morton, 93, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6th at Care One at Northampton. She was born in Rome, NY on July 16th, 1925 to the late Ambrose and Margaret McNamara. Mary's father invented the first muffler winning Supreme Court for his patent against the Powell Motor Company.



In the early 1950's Mary and her family moved to White Plains, NY from Rome. Her only child Michael was born on December 28th, 1946. In 1957, they moved to NYC with her sister Terry. She had worked for an advertising company named Sullivan, Staffer, Cowell & Baylis, and also as a telephone operator. Later she worked for a writer for Scott's Stamp Magazine for the Crafts Edition for "Woman's Day", as well as "Redbook".



When Michael was five, Mary took him for art classes at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. For 5th and 6th grade she enrolled him at PS 135 where his teacher was Mr. Louis Wolfe, who was a children's book author. For Michael's 7th and 8th grade she sent him to Grace Church School in Greenwich Village, and for high school he went to Trinity Boarding School in Pawling, NY.



In the summer of 1965, Mary and her son moved to London, England. In 1966, she married Bill Morton. They honeymooned in Portugal on the Algarve. Her husband worked for Redufusion and then B.B.C. as a television producer. He worked with his partner, Desmond Wilcox for a weekly documentary program called "Man Alive" for which he won a B.A.F.T.A. award. After "Man Alive", he worked on an arts program; "Full House" and "Second House" as well as, "A Hundred Great Paintings".



Mary will be missed by her son; Michael Morton of Northampton, and her two sisters, three brothers, as well as her many friends.



There will be a Celebration of Life Service held on Wednesday, June 12th at 1:00 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 48 Elm St., Northampton. Burial will immediately follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Northampton. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with her services. For more information, please visit

