Mary G. Fitzgibbon
1933 - 2020
Mary G. (Devine) Fitzgibbon (1933-2020) entered into eternal life on August 31, 2020. She leaves her husband of 64 years Joseph, sons Paul (Karen Sobasko) and James (Connie DeSantis) and daughters Maryellen (Catherine Cezeaux) and Martha (Kevin Hill). Her son Joseph and daughter Honora predeceased her. She was a devoted grandmother to Joseph Fitzgibbon (Angela), Michael Fitzgibbon (Kim), Mary-Kate Murray (Scott), Kevin and Emily Hill; and great grandmother to Cole, Penelope and River. She also leaves her brother Thomas Devine and brother-in-law William Dion as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their spouses and families.

Mary, was born in Hadley, daughter of John E and Mary Agnes (Kelley) Devine. She attended Hadley schools, graduating from Hopkins Academy. She was also a graduate of Northampton Commercial College. She served the towns of Hadley and South Hadley as Town Accountant. She was a military wife for many years and accepted the separation and uncertainties of Navy life with grace, courage, and good humor. She supported her husband Joe's career traveling with him as he was stationed in California, Hawaii, Virginia and Rhode Island. When Joe retired from the Navy they returned to Mary's home town of Hadley to raise their family.

Her two great loves were her family which she presided over with wisdom and gentility and her flowers. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren. She spent many happy hours in her greenhouses and at her flower stand. Every customer became part of her extended family.

Those she leaves behind will miss her dearly. She taught us all the meaning of life, love, and perseverance. Our leading light has dimmed but will always guide our way until we join her in paradise.

A liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:00 at the Most Holy Redeemer Church in Hadley with burial following at the St. Brigid's Cemetery in Hadley. In keeping with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorial guest book at www.douglassfuneral.com

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
