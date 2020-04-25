Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary H. Foster. View Sign Service Information Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-5306 Send Flowers Obituary

AMHERST, MA -- Mary H. Foster, 82, formerly of Hadley, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 at the Center for Extended Care in Amherst. One of eight children, Mary was born and raised in Houlton, Maine, daughter of Clayton and Margaret (Parkinson) Hanson, and later graduated from Houlton High School. It was in Houlton that she met and married Kerry Foster at the age of 18. They shared many happy years together with friends and family, and traveled extensively while Kerry was in the service. They later lived in Connecticut before settling in a large old farmhouse in Rochester, NH. Here, they hosted parties and family gatherings, tended their gardens and raised ducks. Their rooms were often filled to capacity with guests, overflowing into their "summer kitchen." During these years while Kerry worked as a pilot for Eastern Airlines, Mary held everything together. She took pride in taking care of their property and animals, while welcoming all who came to visit or needed a place to stay.



Mary and Kerry separated in the early '90s when she moved to Hadley, however they remained close friends until her passing.



Mary made friends wherever she lived. She loved playing cards with her beloved sister Jean Ayotte, enjoyed reading, watching Jeopardy, doing crossword puzzles, and no one could beat her at scrabble.



Mary is survived by her brother Bill Hanson and sister-in-law Diane Hanson, as well as several nieces, nephews and good friends. All services will be private and at the convenience of her family. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with her services. For more information, please visit

