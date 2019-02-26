Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Hefferon Landry. View Sign

Mary T. (Hefferon) Landry, 90, of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Easthampton, MA, died on February 22, 2019 at Hope Hospice of Cape Coral, FL. Born in Holyoke, MA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas J. Hefferon and Mary (Cantwell) Hefferon.



Mrs. Landry was employed as an educational secretary for the Easthampton School Department for 17 years and retired in 1986. She was a communicant of St Andrews Catholic Church in Cape Coral.



Her husband of 65 years, Harold (Harry) Landry pre-deceased her in 2014.



She leaves two daughters, Karen Hetzler (Doug) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Ellen Seeley (Randy) of Cape Coral, FL. She was also pre-deceased by her son, James Landry in 1994, and his wife Jeani in 2007.



She leaves three sisters, Ann Lubiak of Somerset, NJ, Margaret Gibbons of Fairport, NY, and Eileen Boruchowski of Southampton, MA and one sister-in-law, Muriel Holich of Whately, MA. Her brother, David Hefferon of Monroe NC, died in 2015. She also leaves six grandchildren, all of whom have given her great joy: Jennifer Landry Frizzell (Darin), Scott Landry (Tabitha), Megan Farmer (Stephen), Amanda Hetzler, Devon Strickland (Jamie), and Andrew (A.J.) Davis. She was blessed with seven great-grandchildren: Marcus, Jackson, Austin, Teigan, Corbin, Trenton and Joshua.



There will be a graveside service at St. Brigid's Cemetery in Easthampton, MA at a date to be announced later. Graham Funeral Home in Easthampton will handle those arrangements.



Contributions in her memory may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.



Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at



Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.

18 Adams Street

Easthampton , MA 01027

