Mary T. (Bubrowski) Jarzembowski, 93, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Christopher House in Worcester after an illness.
Mary was born in Northampton, the daughter of Paul and Mary (Panus) Bubrowski and had lived most of her life in Northampton before moving to Worcester in 2018. She was a graduate at Northampton High School and Northampton Commercial College. She was a bookkeeper for many years at a local bank before retiring.
Her loving husband of 71 years, Joseph F. Jarzembowski, passed away in 2017. She is survived by her son, Joseph P. Jarzembowski and his wife, Amy Van Pelt of Bellingham, WA; her daughters, Patricia Siegel and her husband, Peter of Corvallis, OR, Helen Jarzembowski and her husband, Richard Duncan of Ashville, NC and Susan J. Allen and her husband, Matthew of Worcester; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Smith Charities Center for Women & Community, 51 Main Street, Northampton, MA 01060. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 7, 2019