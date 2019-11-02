Mary K. Vachula, 97, died on October 2, 2019 at Linda Manor Assisted Living Facility in Leeds.



Mary was born in Hatfield on April 19, 1922 to the late Jozef and Amelia (Malinowski) Kirejczyk. She attended local schools and remained in her community, working for many years as a cook for the Hatfield Schools. She enjoyed cooking and baking at home, as well, and was known for her Polish food and pastries. She also enjoyed eating out, going to the races and playing the lottery. She spent her leisure time knitting, crocheting and making hooked and braided rugs.



Mary is survived by her sons George Vachula and his wife Monica, and David Vachula and his wife Joanne, three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George Vachula, as well as four brothers and four sisters.



A private burial took place on October 8, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery in Hatfield. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with arrangements.

