Mary Lee (nee Sullivan) Emrick, 72, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her home in Leeds, Massachusetts. Mary Lee was born in Northampton and resided here all her life. She was educated in local schools, graduating from Northampton High School and Northampton Commercial College.



She worked as a Medical Transcriptionist in the Medical Records Department at Northampton State Hospital and later at Western Mass Hospital in Westfield before her retirement. She will also be remembered as the Ticket Lady for many years at the Three County Fair main gate at Bridge Street.



She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Joel Emrick; her cherished daughters; Kimberly Emrick-Bryan and husband Jeb Bryan in Boston; and Lisa Emrick MD and husband Don-Carlos Scarborough in Houston, Texas; along with three beloved granddaughters, Evelyn and Lena Kittredge and Carolyn - Analee Scarborough. She also leaves her siblings; Phil Sullivan and his wife Alexis of Northampton, Gail Lysiak of Northampton, and her twin sister, Mary Ann Sullivan of San Francisco. Mary Lee wanted all who were supportive of her to know how much she appreciated their efforts, especially those who took extra special care of her at the Cancer Connection.



At Mary Lee's request, no immediate services will be held. Instead, a Celebration of her life will be held at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice, 168 industrial Drive, Northampton, MA. 01060. Mitchell Funeral Home of Easthampton has been entrusted with Mary Lee's care.



