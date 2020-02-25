Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Luciana Lombardi. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary





A long time resident of Santa Cruz, California, Luciana grew up in Los Angeles, and lived in other cities during her remarkably productive lifetime. An accomplished musician, she performed in consorts and chamber music groups in over 130 concert performances related to her specialties in Baroque and Renaissance music. Her repertoire consisted of over 350 individual works dating from the 14th century, performed over the decades from the 1970s through the early 2000s. Along with her other community activities and as part of her leadership in her field, she served as the Monterey Bay area representative to the Viola da Gamba society of America (beginning in1984), as a Founding Member and President of the Santa Cruz Chamber Players, Board of Directors (1990-97), and as a Founding Member and President of the Santa Cruz Baroque and Living Music Festivals, Board of Directors (1977-87).



For twenty-six years (1978-2004), she shared classical music through the Pataphysical Broadcasting Foundation, on KUSP FM for the Monterey Bay and surrounding areas. She auditioned and classified innumerable recordings for the KUSP library of recorded music. During the 1980s and 1990s she hosted live broadcasts from the KUSP Remote Van at the Carmel Bach and Cabrillo Contemporary Music Festivals, and edited and hosted delayed broadcasts of other festivals and concert series recorded live. In 1989 she was honored as First 'Pataphysician of the Year by KUSP-FM for outstanding service in community broadcasting.



In addition to her two major publications, Lucilia Guimaraes Villa-Lobos: An Introduction, (2008) [



A graduate of Occidental College (BA), with graduate degrees in Library Science from UCLA (MLS), in Latin American Studies from Indiana University (MA), and in Latin American history from UCLA (PhD), Dr. Lombardi has taught or worked at the University of Southern California School of Library Science (1972, 1973), five community college libraries in the greater Los Angeles area (1971-74), a Seminar at the Instituto Brasileiro de Bibliografia e Documentacao (Rio de Janeiro 1971), UCLA (1964-65, 1971-74), Indiana University Bloomington (1969-71), Julliard School in New York (1967), The New York Public Library (Lincoln Center and 42nd Street branches, 1965-66), and the H.W. Wilson Company, New York (1967). Within her Lombardi Indexing Service she prepared over 50 indexes to major scholarly books, including the 1968 publication by the H.W. Wilson Company of Library Literature 1967: An Author and Subject Index to Selected Material on Library Science and Librarianship (Edited by Jane E. Stevens. Indexer: Mary Lombardi). She also taught a number of courses, master classes, and private lessons related to her music specialty. A complete listing of her activities, honors, and awards is available at [



A private gathering of family and friends took place in Amherst, Massachusetts, on February 16, 2020.

Born in Los Angeles, on June 21, 1940, Mary Luciana Lombardi died peacefully surrounded by family at her home in Applewood in Amherst, Massachusetts, on February 12, 2020. She is survived by her immediate family of brother and sister-in-law John and Cathryn Lombardi with their children, her nephew John (and spouse Shannon, and their children, Alexandra and Samantha), and her niece, Maryann (and her child, Molly).

