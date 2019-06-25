Mary Makosiej of Easthampton passed away in Holyoke Medical Center on June 23, 2019. Mary was born on April 22, 1940 in Wierzawice, Poland the daughter of John and Mary (Gorzelnik) Baj. She came to New York in 1961 and made her home in New York City with her husband Frank until moving to Easthampton in 2000.
Mary is survived by her husband Frank; two sons, Frank Jr of New Jersey and Joseph of Conway and five grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, Maryann, Benjamin and Caroline. She is preceded in death by her two brothers Stanley and Joe, and one sister Agniela.
Calling hours will be Friday June 28 from 5 to 7 pm and Saturday June 29 from 9:30 till 10:30 am at the Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street followed by A Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of The Valley Parish at 11am. Burial will follow in St Stanislaus Cemetery. All are of Easthampton. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 25, 2019