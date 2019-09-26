Mary C. (Moriarty) Musante, 90, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019. Born in Tullig, Castlegregory, County Kerry, Ireland on October 4, 1928, she was the daughter of the late James and Ellen (Daly) Moriarty.
Mary was educated in County Kerry schools. She spent a number of years working in Tralee, County Kerry before emigrating to America with her sister Kitty in 1955. She worked at the former Northampton State Hospital for many years. Mary and her husband James were married in 1959.
Mary was faithfully devoted to her family both in Northampton and Ireland. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and relished her many trips home to visit with family in Castlegregory. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Northampton.
She will be deeply missed by her husband, James Musante, sons, Danny Musante (Donna Taylor), Tim Musante, and Mike Musante, as well as her grandchildren, Jo-Ellen Musante, Katie Musante, and Daniel Musante. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Dave Musante, and sisters-in-law, Mary O'Grady and Mary Rose Moriarty. She leaves behind a number of nieces and nephews in both America and England.
Mary was predeceased by her grandson James Musante, as well as her brothers and sisters: James Moriarty, John-Joe Moriarty, Tom Moriarty, Patrick Moriarty, Michael Moriarty, Hannah Moriarty, and Kitty Allman.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Annunciation Chapel, Beacon St., Florence on Monday, September 30 at 10 a.m. (Please meet directly at the church). Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Northampton.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 29 from 12 - 2 p.m. at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton.
