Mary (Gagliardi) Paige, 87, died April 16, 2020 at the Care one Nursing Home in Northampton. Born in Albany NY September 24, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Ettore and Olga Gagliardi. She graduated from Carmen High School 1950. Mary married Morris Paige 1952 and were married for 49 years before Morris passed away in 2001. Mary worked as a Hairdresser and Bank teller before retiring in 1977. Mary enjoyed being a stay at home mom during her early years and liked playing cards and traveling once she retired. She was predeceased by her Husband Morris, her Brother Dominic Gagliardi, niece Andrea Gagliardi and many aunts and uncles. Mary leaves her children, Kathy Woodis of Northampton MA, Debra Paige of NY, Son Chuck paige & life long partner Amy of Sparta NJ, her eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.


