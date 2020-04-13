Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Patricia Katherine Meyers. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Patricia Katherine Meyers, known to nobody as "Patsy," passed away peacefully at the Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the age of 69 years.



Born on March 23, 1951 in the Bronx to Camillus and Mary Grace O'Connell, Mary was predeceased by her sister Joanne O'Connell (1952), brother Kevin Vincent O'Connell (1954), sister-in-law Linda O'Connell (1991), and brother-in-law Andre D'Ambroso (1994).



She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Dr. Frank Meyers of Amherst, MA, sons Brian Meyers (Rachael) of Marshfield, MA, Chris Meyers (Hannah) of Nashville, TN, and Patrick Meyers of Brooklyn, NY, grandchildren Sydney, Brayden, Milo and Ezekiel, and siblings Michael O'Connell (Jean Estupinan), Thomas O'Connell (Mary Anne), Theresa Reesbeck (Chris) and Brian O'Connell (Nancy Fremont) and many nieces and nephews.



During childhood, Mary excelled at everything, and was known for her ferocious work ethic and sense of humor. Many family stories include her exploits as captain of her high school basketball and debate teams, a flaming baton twirler, the lead in multiple school plays, salutatorian of her high school class, president of her college class, and most importantly, excelling as a double dilly dipper at Dairy Queen. She earned her bachelor's degree from the State University of New York, Downstate, and fulfilling a lifelong promise, returned to school and completed her Masters in Occupational Therapy at Tufts University at the age of 60.



Mary met her life-long match and beloved husband Frank outside of a flaming van on the Major Deegan Expressway in NYC and never looked back. They married in New City, NY on June 24th, 1972. She survived many years of his pranks with three boys in her house, including incidents with a life-sized replica stuffed lion, April Fools jokes, and other pranks that forced her to request, "a little less hassle and a little more help," while smiling mischievously.



Her empathy and passion for helping others was legendary - she was always ready with the perfect card for friends or acquaintances. As a child she rode her bike down a hill blindfolded to see how it would feel for visually impaired children. Mary loved following the weather and would often check in on friends domestically and internationally as storms were brewing.



Mary also devoted her life's work as an Occupational Therapist to improve the lives of countless children living with disabilities, especially in the Amherst area. She was a proud UNICEF volunteer alongside her friends and inspired her children to be globally-minded and service-oriented. Following her graduate studies, she cherished her volunteer work at Cancer Connection in Northampton.



Mary's Irish stubbornness helped her fit in Massachusetts - she became an avid Red Sox fan alongside her sons, famously lighting a sacred candle two seconds before Dave Roberts stole 2nd in the 2004 ALCS, making her arguably responsible for a decade of World Series success.



Mary was an avid reader with a commitment to education. She loved pour-over French Roast coffee and treasured her book club with friends and summers in Black Point and Cape Cod.



A celebration of life will be scheduled for next year and memorial gifts can be made in her memory to UNICEF USA or Cancer Connection.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close