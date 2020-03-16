Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY PELIS. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Pietraskiewicz Pelis (Babci Pelis), of Northampton, MA, passed away on March 6, 2020.



Mary was born and lived in the same home for 94 years, on the island (The Oxbow) with her family and friends. She was the youngest of 12 siblings and the last to depart. Mary married the love of her life, Andrew Pelis (Banjo) on July 4, 1945, in Northampton where they raised four children.



Mary was a devoted and loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was proud of her family. Mary loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important. She was a beloved friend and spent time with them as often as possible. Her door was always open. She will be truly missed. Her life was a living example of compassion, love and devotion.



Mary is survived by her son Andrew Pelis Jr., son Stanley Pelis, daughter Susan Hammaker and her husband William, daughter and devoted caregiver Mary Klepacki and her husband Charles, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many dear friends.



All services for Mary will be held at a later date. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice at Development Office, Cooley Dickinson Health Care, P.O. Box 329, Northampton, MA 01061.

