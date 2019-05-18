Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary "Mae" Pelissier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary "Mae" Pelissier died on May 15, 2019 at the Elaine Center in Hadley.



Born in 1929, Mae was the fifth of the dozen children born to Nora and Leroy Powers, of Park St., Florence. Her quick smile and outgoing nature endeared her to others and served her well when working at the family's grocery store and throughout decades of waitressing at area restaurants. Upon her retirement from Friendly's, her last work day was broadcast live on WHMP radio. Within two weeks, she signed on to waitress for another dozen years at the Hadley Villager.



Mae and husband, Joe Pelissier, of Hatfield, settled in Westhampton in 1947 where they raised four children; Suzanne, Michael, Thomas and Barbara. As a young mother, Mae was active in the Mother's Club and PTA, was a member of the Easthampton Beagle Club, raised chickens and sold the eggs, and bred and sold cocker spaniels. Once the children were in school, waitressing full-time left little time for social clubs or meetings. Upon her retirement, she was a member of the 55 and Up Club, enjoyed line dancing, went on trips, served as an events coordinator for the Westhampton COA and enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with a group of good friends every week. Mae was a faithful and loyal friend. She never failed to find the perfect card, attend a funeral or bring a milkshake to someone confined to the hospital or nursing home.



Mae is survived by her son Thomas and his wife Maureen Kirk, of Belchertown, her daughter Suzanne of East Boston, and Barbara, of Westhampton. She also leaves grandchildren Joe Allen Allbright and Steve Allen, Brian and Claire Kirk-Pelissier, seven great-grandchildren in Belchertown and one great-grandson in Baltimore, MD. She leaves a sister, Eleanor Cain of Jacksonville, FL. Mae's son, Michael, died in 2011. She was also predeceased by ten siblings; Leroy Jr., Robert, Edward, John, James, Paul, Stephen, Patricia Marhoffer, Genevieve Powers and Ruth Lacey.



Having relied on them for so many years, Mae was an advocate of generous tipping and would encourage everyone to leave their server a good tip.



Calling hours will be held at Mitchell's Funeral Home in Easthampton from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mae's memory to the Friends of the Westhampton Library at 1 North Rd., Westhampton in support of the programming that Mae and her friends had enjoyed so much.

