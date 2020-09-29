Mary R. Baj, 66, of Hatfield, passed away suddenly, but peacefully on Friday September 25, 2020, with her daughters and partner by her side at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.
She was born in Northampton on January 6, 1954 to the late Stanley J. and Helen (Pasiecnik) Baj. Mary had worked for several years as a custodian at UMass before her retirement.
Mary is survived by her daughters; Rebecca Fil of Fitchburg and Sara Fil of Hatfield, her partner; Andrew Adamski of Hatfield, sister; Margaret O'Connor, brothers; Stanley and Henry Baj all of Hadley, 4 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
All services will be private at the convenience of the family. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with her services. For more information or to leave a message of personal condolence please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com