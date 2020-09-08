On August 29, 2020 Mary S. (Hamel) Baush, of Holyoke, passed away at age 97. Mary was born in Holyoke to Mary (Fadden) and George Hamel. She graduated from Holyoke High School in 1941, and married the late Harold C. Baush in 1942 together they raised five children. Mary loved reading, doing counted cross-stitch, going to the Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade, and eating Circus Peanuts. She was a loving wife and mother who leaves behind beautiful memories: homemade spaghetti sauce, sleepover parties, expertly decorated Christmas trees, and trips to Cape Cod and Maine. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family, whom she loved "a bushel and a peck." She was predeceased by her husband Harold (2001), her son Erik (1977), and her grandson Kevin (2009); brothers George, Francis, James, and Edward; sister Dawn Miller. She is survived by her son George and his wife Joan of Westfield, MA; Daughters Karen Baush of Southampton, MA; Kristina Ward of Boothbay, Maine; Gretchen and her husband Christopher Armstead of Edgecomb, Maine; her grandchildren Karl (Kathy) Baush, Andrea Baush, Janet Baush, Erik Ward, and Imij Armstead; 4 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson. She is also survived by her brother Bernard Hamel; sister June Powell, sister-in-law Cleo Hamel, and many nieces and nephews. All of us will continue to carry Mary's words to "be careful" in our hearts each time we venture out. Mary lived for the past year at Holyoke Heath Care Center where she was fondly cared for by the 4th floor staff and New England Hospice. Prior to that she was lovingly cared for at home by Capuano Care and a very special aide, Kristi Jarvis. Those lucky enough to have known her will never forget her kindness, love, and shenanigans. In lieu of flowers, Mary's family and friends are kindly asked to honor her memory by raising a cup of tea and listening to her beloved Frank Sinatra. All services are private and are being held at the convenience of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store