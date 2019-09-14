Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary S. Hale. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On September 12 at 6:30 pm Mary S. Hale died peacefully at the Fisher Home in Amherst. Even on her last day she expressed gratitude and a joyful spirit, qualities she actively cultivated throughout her life.



Born in Syracuse NY on August 29, 1931, Mary was the daughter of the late Dorothy MacMillan Salisbury and Robert Mills Salisbury. As a child Mary absorbed the steady community-minded values of her parents and the cohesiveness of the nurturing neighborhood on Cherry Road where she grew up. Her childhood heart place was Trout Lake, in the western Adirondack town of Edwards.



After attending Goodyear Burlingame School in Syracuse Mary graduated from Wellesley College in 1953 which her mother and grandmother also had attended, and from which she made several close lifelong friends. Mary has said that the highlight of her Wellesley experience was stumbling into Art History, which sharpened her sense of visual aesthetics and opened her to different ways of perceiving the world. After graduation Mary worked with teens at the East Hartford CT YWCA. She later returned to Syracuse and a dream job as a high school English teacher at the Pebble Hill School. She met her future husband, Bob Hale, in a local ski club and they married in 1956.



In 1965 Mary and Bob, together with their children Molly and Rob, moved to Garrett Park MD, near Washington DC. While Mary held the traditional role of homemaker she was also engaged in a process of intense personal growth and inner exploration that she continued to work doggedly on throughout her life.



In 1973 the family moved to Ottawa, Ontario, Canada where Mary enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to learn from people with different backgrounds and perspectives than her own. As a volunteer teaching ESL for new immigrants and as part of a sponsorship group for a Hmong refugee family through Ottawa's Project 4000, Mary offered support and made more deep connections that endured through her life. While in Ottawa Mary also volunteered with the group Laughing Does Matter, in which she joined other light-hearted souls in bringing humor to institutions such as hospitals and nursing homes. It was with this group that she first donned the chicken costume that many remember her for. She and Bob were also both involved with Operation Dismantle, a group dedicated to nuclear disarmament and were members and supporters of the First Unitarian Congregation of Ottawa. Mary loved Ottawa's proximity to nature, especially on family cross-country skiing outings in the Gatineau Park and walks along the Ottawa River. Mary and Bob also delighted in sailing on the Chesapeake Bay and on Lake Champlain.



In 1993, three years after the death of her husband, Mary moved to Cummington MA to be closer to her daughter. There she became an integral member of the West Cummington Congregational Church. Her deep generosity, her ease of making heart connections with people of all stripes and her being open to new experiences won her abundant friends of all ages. During her time in Cummington Mary became a dedicated supporter of the Women's Fund of Western Massachusetts, especially its LIPPI program to develop leadership skills in women. This was one expression of her lifelong road from an era when women were often considered second rate to fully valuing the feminine in herself.



Mary described herself as "an explorer, not a settler", and she was a playful but deep explorer of life who was open and curious about world events, other people and her own inner process. She delighted in making meaningful personal connections with nearly everyone she encountered, from store clerks to medical receptionists, to anyone passing by. She especially enjoyed learning from people different from herself, but was also stubbornly independent about how she wanted to live her life. She was creatively comfortable in her times of solitude, and felt nourished by the wisdom of other seekers and by nature.



Mary was pre-deceased by her parents and by her husband, Robert Lee Hale, Jr. She is survived by her daughter Molly Hale of Florence, MA, her son and daughter-in-law Rob and Lisa Hale of Aurora CO, and her grandson Charlie O. Hale of Boston. She is also survived by her loving brothers and sisters-in-law Bob and Toni Salisbury of Manlius NY and Jim and Susan Salisbury of Camarillo CA, and by several nieces and nephews.



Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the West Cummington Community Church, 27 W. Main St.,



West Cummington, MA 01026 or to the Women's Fund of Western Massachusetts, 1350 Main St, Suite 1006, Springfield MA 01103. A memorial service will be held at a future date to be announced.

