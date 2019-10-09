Mary Veronica (Swartz) Szala, 96, died on October 1, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. Mary was a lifelong resident of Amherst. She was born on February 17, 1923, to the late John and Anastasia (Baj) Swartz. Mary graduated from Northampton Commercial College and went to work for the Jones Library. Mary worked for UMass (Veterinary & Animal Sciences and Entomology) as a bookkeeper and staff assistant until her retirement. She continued working there in retirement for a total (full and part time) of 44 years.



After World War II Mary married Joseph Szala, of Hadley, and together they raised one daughter, Roberta (Bert). Mary was a communicant at the Most Holy Redeemer Parish and a member of the Holy Rosary Society. Mary served on the Board of Directors for the UMass Five College Credit Union for many years, was a volunteer at the Hospice Shop for the Fisher House in Amherst. She loved to garden, and relished her time spent by the ocean. She will be missed by both friends and family.



Mary is survived by her daughter Roberta "Bert" Szala and granddaughters Kirsten and Sonia Szala-Krotkov. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband Joseph E. Szala; siblings Walter Swartz, Wanda Bienek, John Swartz and Jean DelZoppo; and son-in-law Peter M. Krotkov.



A funeral will be from the CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME on Saturday October 12 at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Holy Redeemer Church in Hadley at 10 AM and burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery. Calling hour will be held on Friday from 4-7 PM.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher Home of Amherst.

