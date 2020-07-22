1/1
MATILDA TILLIE PELIS
1926 - 2020
Matilda (Tillie) Pelis, 94, of Hatfield, MA passed away peacefully Monday, July 20, 2020. One of 10 children, she was born in Ware, MA on April 25, 1926, to John Sojka and Catherine Sinkoski. She was predeceased by her husband, Sylvester, in 2002; she was also predeceased by her infant son, Bernard, and her son, David, in October 2019.

She is survived by her daughter, Joan Gaudette, and her husband, Fan, of South Hadley and their son, Sean, of Philadelphia, PA; her son, Edwin of Hatfield; and her son, Robert, and his wife, Shaun, of The Villages, FL, and their daughter, Jennifer Jenkins, of Charlton, MA. She also leaves her daughter-in-law, Ruth Dansereau, of Hatfield, and her grandson, David Pelis, Jr., of Mellenville, NY. Tillie is also survived by her last remaining sibling, Irene Jones, of Franklin MA. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Tillie worked at the former Hatfield Club and Barn, and later worked and retired from the Dining Commons at UMass as a Head Chef. She was an exceptional cook, known for making dishes from her Polish heritage. She will fondly be remembered for her desserts which she so openly shared with anyone the family knew. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary, Secretary of the Hatfield Book Club, and a member of the Holy Trinity Rosary Sodality.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 25 at 10:00 AM at the Calvary Cemetery in Hatfield. We ask for the safety of all that social distancing be observed and masks be worn when appropriate.

The family kindly requests donations be made to the Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice, P.O. Box 329,

Northampton, MA 01061-0329 or to the Hatfield Council on Aging, 59 Main Street., Hatfield, MA 01038

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Czelusniak Funeral Home
173 North Street
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 584-3585
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Condolences to Bob Joan and Edwin and family. I met mrs Pelis a long long time ago. But a wonderful woman. She has impacted many lives in a loving manner. Her legacy will continue through her family.
Jim Pugh
Friend
July 23, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Pelis family. Tillie was a lovely person who always had a friendly smile & hello for everyone. She lived a long, happy fulfilling life. May she Rest In Peace.
Carol Symanski
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Will miss her. May she rest in peace.
Debra Nimetz
Acquaintance
