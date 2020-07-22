Matilda (Tillie) Pelis, 94, of Hatfield, MA passed away peacefully Monday, July 20, 2020. One of 10 children, she was born in Ware, MA on April 25, 1926, to John Sojka and Catherine Sinkoski. She was predeceased by her husband, Sylvester, in 2002; she was also predeceased by her infant son, Bernard, and her son, David, in October 2019.



She is survived by her daughter, Joan Gaudette, and her husband, Fan, of South Hadley and their son, Sean, of Philadelphia, PA; her son, Edwin of Hatfield; and her son, Robert, and his wife, Shaun, of The Villages, FL, and their daughter, Jennifer Jenkins, of Charlton, MA. She also leaves her daughter-in-law, Ruth Dansereau, of Hatfield, and her grandson, David Pelis, Jr., of Mellenville, NY. Tillie is also survived by her last remaining sibling, Irene Jones, of Franklin MA. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Tillie worked at the former Hatfield Club and Barn, and later worked and retired from the Dining Commons at UMass as a Head Chef. She was an exceptional cook, known for making dishes from her Polish heritage. She will fondly be remembered for her desserts which she so openly shared with anyone the family knew. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary, Secretary of the Hatfield Book Club, and a member of the Holy Trinity Rosary Sodality.



A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 25 at 10:00 AM at the Calvary Cemetery in Hatfield. We ask for the safety of all that social distancing be observed and masks be worn when appropriate.



The family kindly requests donations be made to the Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice, P.O. Box 329,



Northampton, MA 01061-0329 or to the Hatfield Council on Aging, 59 Main Street., Hatfield, MA 01038



