Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Paul Barrette. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 4:00 PM First Baptist Church 434 North Pleasant St Amherst , MA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Matthew passed away on Aug. 28. 2019 after a long illness in Carbondale, IL. He was born on Dec. 31, 1966 in Northampton to Beryl and Pierre Barrette. He was schooled in Amherst from the Little Red Schoolhouse through graduation from Amherst High School in 1984. During his teen years he was active in the youth group at the First Baptist Church of Amherst. After graduation he received his business degree from John Logan Junior College in Carbondale, IL. He married Lona shortly after and they had three children: Paul, Jacklyn and Nicole. His life revolved around his family whom he cherished. Everyone remembers his sense of humor.



Years later, while living in Florida, he received a degree from West Palm Beach Culinary Institute of Arts. He worked as a chef for many years before he became ill.



Matthew is survived by his mother, Beryl Ohlson, Linda Barette (wife of his late father), his sisters Anna-Stina, Ye, and Kiersten, a brother Michael, and two grandsons. He also has an aunt in New Hampshire and an uncle in Connecticut. Among his friends are Tim Jaeger, Kathy and Kurt.



Matthew is buried in the West Cemetery in Amherst beside his brother and grandmother. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 25, at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church. Any memorial gifts may be sent to First Baptist Church, 434 North Pleasant St, Amherst MA 01002.

Matthew passed away on Aug. 28. 2019 after a long illness in Carbondale, IL. He was born on Dec. 31, 1966 in Northampton to Beryl and Pierre Barrette. He was schooled in Amherst from the Little Red Schoolhouse through graduation from Amherst High School in 1984. During his teen years he was active in the youth group at the First Baptist Church of Amherst. After graduation he received his business degree from John Logan Junior College in Carbondale, IL. He married Lona shortly after and they had three children: Paul, Jacklyn and Nicole. His life revolved around his family whom he cherished. Everyone remembers his sense of humor.Years later, while living in Florida, he received a degree from West Palm Beach Culinary Institute of Arts. He worked as a chef for many years before he became ill.Matthew is survived by his mother, Beryl Ohlson, Linda Barette (wife of his late father), his sisters Anna-Stina, Ye, and Kiersten, a brother Michael, and two grandsons. He also has an aunt in New Hampshire and an uncle in Connecticut. Among his friends are Tim Jaeger, Kathy and Kurt.Matthew is buried in the West Cemetery in Amherst beside his brother and grandmother. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 25, at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church. Any memorial gifts may be sent to First Baptist Church, 434 North Pleasant St, Amherst MA 01002. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close