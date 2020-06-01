Maura Ann Monaghan of Holyoke passed on to the Angels on May 28, 2020. She was born August 23, 1980 in Northampton, MA. She attended Williamsburg schools and Hampshire Regional High School. Maura graduated from Elms College, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Social Work and went on to earn a Master's Degree in Social Work at Springfield College. She was proud to be associated with Clinical and Support Options in Northampton where she worked as a mental health therapist. Maura cared deeply for her clients, as they did for her. She had many health struggles after surviving childhood leukemia but persevered and proudly worked to make the best of life. She loved Robert Frost's poem "The Road Not Taken" because life led her down a path that brought her to many special loved ones. She is survived by her devoted mother and best friend Maureen Monaghan, her brother Robert J. Berrena (whom she adored), his wife Candace, and her nieces Emilia and Allison Berrena. She loved her nieces and they loved their "Auntie". She also leaves aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends whom she considered family. She will be greatly missed for her strength, her kindness and her devotion to those she loved. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Jerome Cemetery, 1666 Northampton Street, Holyoke. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Make a Wish Foundation, 181 Park Avenue, Suite 12, West Springfield, MA 01089.



