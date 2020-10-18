Maura Jean Leary, passed away peacefully in her home October 15, 2020. Born in Northampton on April 30, 1944, she was the daughter of Martin and Bernice (Grogan) Leary. She graduated from St. Michael's High School in Northampton and Emmanuel College in Boston. Employment-wise, Maura was most proud of her time as an elementary school teacher in North Carolina and her many years at Marmon/Keystone in Southampton. She was a longtime Communicant of Annunciation Church in Florence, and later at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Northampton. Maura was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, neighbor, and friend. She was a joyful, loving, hopeful woman. She was a gardener, baker, kayaker, big Red Sox fan, Patriots fan, and kitty lover. A longtime friend of Bill W's, Maura mentored many and changed lives with her care and wisdom. She shared baked goods and cut flowers. Maura appreciated a good meal, especially when she could fill to-go containers. She had a hardy laugh, the memory of which brings a smile. She loved visiting Scusset Beach with her sister Sheila. Maura was a talented crafter, weaving baskets and making wreaths from princess pine collected in the woods and hydrangea blossoms from Natalie's garden. Maura's parents predeceased her. She leaves her brother John and sister-in-law Natalie of Florence, her sister Sheila of Whitman, MA, her nephew Marty and his sons Tyler, Nicholas and Evan, and her daughter Beth and her children Kathleen, Thomas, and Kevin. Calling Hours for Maura are Tuesday from 10 am-12 noon at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton. All other services are private. Donations in Maura's memory may be made to the Dakin Humane Society, PO Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101-6307.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413) 587-0044



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store