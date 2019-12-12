Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen Elizabeth DeMaranville. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maureen Elizabeth (Nelson) DeMaranville, a lovely soul in every way, shed her mortal coil on November 22nd, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She was 66.



Born in Boston, MA, on December 13th, 1952, her family moved to Hanover, MA, in the 1960's, where she met her future husband Mark DeMaranville. She enjoyed many adventures with him throughout the world during their 39 1/2 years of marriage.



Maureen was a totally irrepressible spirit whose radiant light outshone even her classic beauty. She possessed an unbridled joy of life, and her beaming smile brightened any setting. Her heartfelt concern for others made people feel good about themselves, and her friends were friends forever. She truly enjoyed giving more than receiving. She lived life to the fullest, but as her days drew to a close, cheerily welcomed the prospect of reconnecting with departed loved ones on "the other side." She will be dearly missed, but is undoubtedly ready to welcome her family and friends when their turn comes.



In addition to Mark, of Cummington, she is survived by her daughter Kathleen O'Connor of Austerlitz, NY; and sons Dharma DeMaranville and his wife Jordan of Reno, NV; and Anante DeMaranville of Pittsfield, MA, as well as her grandchildren Caiden, Tallulah, Lucia, Lyrin, and Leilani. She is also survived by her brother Paul Nelson of Lowell, MA, and her sister Christina (Kennedy) Ellis of Hanover, MA.



A Celebration of Life for her will be held Sunday, December 15th, 2019, at the Stationery Factory, 63 Flansburg Avenue, Dalton, MA. Doors open at noon, and the Remembrance will begin at 1:15pm. The only thing necessary to bring are fond memories and good cheer.

