Maurianne Adams (82), Professor Emerita, University of Massachusetts Amherst, died on October 6, 2020. Born in Philadelphia to Jewish parents, Maurianne grew up knowing that members of her family, including a cousin her own age, had been murdered by the Nazis. This awareness led to her early involvement in the civil rights and feminist movements, her distrust of authority and her lifelong commitment to social justice.

After obtaining a BA with high honors from Swarthmore College and a PhD from Indiana University, Maurianne taught English Literature at Smith College. Moving to UMass in 1973, she worked collaboratively with others to create the ground-breaking Social Justice Education Program. Maurianne was a prolific writer and presenter who published more than 8 books and 50 articles and book chapters and edited a scholarly journal, Equity & Excellence in Education. An avid reader and gardener who loved sailing and spending time at her summer home in Maine, Maurianne also spent much of her "spare" time working to make her community a better place to live, including helping to develop the Amherst Community Land Trust.

The loss of her beloved husband and best friend, John Austin Hunt, her parents, Rita and Clement Solomon Schifreen, and her niece, Leah Zisser, affected Maurianne deeply. Her vitality, intelligence, humor, irreverence and caring will also be deeply missed by many, including her sister, Carolyn Schifreen Zisser (Elliot); nephew, Jonathan Zisser and his daughter Lily-Rose; niece, Alison Zisser Nathenson (Robert); and great nephew, William Ronan Nathenson; her cousins, Barbara Blumstein Blechner and Bob Blumstein and Robert and Joe Field; her "chosen" family member, Jeremiah Woolley; and hundreds of admiring friends, colleagues and former students.

In keeping with her lifelong commitment to collaboration, this brief summary of Maurianne's life is a collective effort that includes contributions from the many family members and friends who volunteered to write about Maurianne and what she meant to them. A gathering to celebrate Maurianne's life is currently being planned. Donations in her honor may be made to the Hospice of the Fisher Home (Amherst), Dakin Humane Society (Springfield), Amherst Survival Center, Amherst Community Land Trust or a nonprofit of your choice. A more detailed obituary can be found at the Memorial Guestbook at http://douglassfuneral.com

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 17, 2020.
