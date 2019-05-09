Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice V. Spear Jr.. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary

Maurice V. Spear, Jr., 79, recently from South Hadley, passed away on Monday, May 6th at 4:26 PM at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. His family was with him at his time of passing.



Maurice was born in Northampton on September 30, 1939. His parents were Maurice V. Spear, Sr. and Barbara R. Spear (Duffy) from Amherst.



He leaves behind his wife Kathy M. Spear, his sister Rosemary E. Charnley, and his children Maurice V. Spear III, David H. Spear, Raymond A. Spear, Jeffrey P. Spear, Lisa M. Spear (Hoyle), and Barbara J .Spear. He had 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, David H. Spear.



Maurice was in the Merchant Marines in his younger years, and he loved sailing and the open ocean. He loved Ireland, and became an Irish Citizen later in life. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.



Calling hours will be Monday the 13th of May from 5-7 PM at the Douglass Funeral Service in Amherst. Funeral service will take place at the North Hadley Congregational Church in Hadley on Tuesday the 14th of May at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at the West Cemetery in Shutesbury. There will be a reception at the church afterwards.



Memorial donations may be made to the Baystate Regional Cancer Program at the D'Amour Center for Cancer Care and should be made out to Baystate Health Foundations at 280 Chestnut Street, Springfield, MA 01199.



Memorial register at





Maurice V. Spear, Jr., 79, recently from South Hadley, passed away on Monday, May 6th at 4:26 PM at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. His family was with him at his time of passing.Maurice was born in Northampton on September 30, 1939. His parents were Maurice V. Spear, Sr. and Barbara R. Spear (Duffy) from Amherst.He leaves behind his wife Kathy M. Spear, his sister Rosemary E. Charnley, and his children Maurice V. Spear III, David H. Spear, Raymond A. Spear, Jeffrey P. Spear, Lisa M. Spear (Hoyle), and Barbara J .Spear. He had 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, David H. Spear.Maurice was in the Merchant Marines in his younger years, and he loved sailing and the open ocean. He loved Ireland, and became an Irish Citizen later in life. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.Calling hours will be Monday the 13th of May from 5-7 PM at the Douglass Funeral Service in Amherst. Funeral service will take place at the North Hadley Congregational Church in Hadley on Tuesday the 14th of May at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at the West Cemetery in Shutesbury. There will be a reception at the church afterwards.Memorial donations may be made to the Baystate Regional Cancer Program at the D'Amour Center for Cancer Care and should be made out to Baystate Health Foundations at 280 Chestnut Street, Springfield, MA 01199.Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close