May C. (Miller) Diemer, 90, of Kennedy Drive, died of Lewy Body Dementia on August 3, 2020, at Care One of Northampton, MA.



She was born on May 1, 1930 in Westfield, MA, to William Edward Greene Miller and Frances Gladys (Surnier Smith) Miller. She was an alumnus of Chester High, Chester, MA. She married Henry R. Diemer on July 5, 1948 in Huntington. In the early years she worked for Howard Johnson's and then her love of retail selling and buying happened in the department stores Grants, and JCPenney. The range of items she sold stretched the market from small pets in Grants, to curtains, towels, and clothing. She loved to talk and visit with customers, always with a helpful knowledgeable smile. She retired from JCPenney in Westfield. She loved to enjoy the great outdoors, camping, boating, and fishing, instilling a love of the outdoors in her family. She was a 4-H Leader, catechism teacher, Girl Scout Leader in the early years and then in retirement became a member of the Huntington Lions Club, and Huntington Council of Aging. May received an Honorary Member Award from the COA, after 15 years of service, dedicated to making sure Huntington senior's and veterans received services and benefits. She also enjoyed the many trips and outings. During her 20 years in the Lions Club, she was proud of the hard work and comradery during the annual dinners and fundraisers for Eye Research.



May leaves her son, Henry R Diemer, Jr and wife Dianne Diemer of Brattleboro, VT; and daughters Louise M Raymond and husband Michael Raymond of Westhampton, MA; Donna C Jordan of Cummington, MA; daughter-in-law Laurie Diemer of Huntington, MA; her grandchildren Tarina, Jeffrey, Peter, Charles, Jacob, Jared, and Shannon; 7 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law Bertha and husband Brice Stygles and many nieces and nephews.



May is preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husband Henry R Diemer Sr; Son Charles S Diemer Sr; and grandsons Henry D Diemer and Joshua R Jordan.



Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers donations can be sent either to the Huntington Lions Club, PO Box 191, Huntington, MA 01050 or Huntington COA, PO Box 430, Huntington, MA 01050. Thank you.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 12 Noon in St. Thomas Cemetery, Russell Rd., Huntington, MA. There are no calling hours



DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, ALL ATTENDEES ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR FACE COVERINGS, PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING, NOT TO GATHER AT THE CEMETERY, AND ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED FOR NO CONTACT WITH THE FAMILY.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store