Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin George Atwell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mel went to heaven on June 30th after several years of ill health. His loving wife, Muriel, was by his side.



He was a loving, compassionate, devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and son. He leaves his wife of 55 years; 4 daughters: Wendy (Paul) Kosloski of Leverett, Debrah (Edward) Honeysett of Westfield, Kimberly (Mark) Tuck of Chicopee, Carla (Gary) Chagnon of Hadley; 8 grandchildren: Geoffrey (Erica) Dulude II, Thomas (Kim) Kosloski, Michael (Kayla) Kosloski, Patrick Chagnon (Bethany Adams), Holly Chagnon, Megan Chagnon (Tye Lanoue), Jacob Tuck, Shane Tuck; 2 great-grandsons: Trevor and Travis Dulude; 3 brothers: Richard of Greenfield, Earle and Steven of Belchertown, and sister, Candace McNeaney of Belchertown, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



He was predeceased by his father Earle, mother Dorothy (Shepard), brothers Edward, Gerald, Bruce, Phillip, Dennis, David and Dale (Strange), sisters Barbara, Cheryl, Janice, and Diane.



Mel spent many years in the foster care system. Family was very important to him. He cherished deeply his wife and each and every one of his children and their families. Mel was a "jack of all trades". He was a mechanic at Dillon Chevrolet of Greenfield, later, Gates Garage in Belchertown. He taught his girls how to check the oil, change a tire and not to drive with the radio blaring so they could hear the sounds their vehicles were making. He was a custodian in the Amherst School System for many years. He owned and operated Mel's Diner in Belchertown.



Mel was self-taught and a patient teacher of his many interests/talents throughout the years including fishing, beekeeping, watch repair, VCR repair, jewelry making, oil painting, woodworking and furniture building. Muriel, his children and grandchildren all have pieces of furniture that he made with his own hands. During his beekeeping years, he established the first 4-H Beekeepers Club in Hampshire County. Mel was a 4-H member growing up, passing that tradition to his children and grandchildren. He loved to share his vast knowledge of his many talents with his daughters, son's in-law and grandchildren; he enjoyed both fresh and saltwater fishing with many of them. He loved listening to music, mostly country, bluegrass, folk and taught himself to play the fiddle, as well as making his own instruments; a skilled craftsman through and through.



A Celebration of his Life will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 6:30-9:30pm, 91 Stockbridge Rd, Hadley, MA for anyone who wishes to attend. Melvin will be laid to rest at North Valley Cemetery in Pelham at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to either: Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice, 168 Industrial Drive, Northampton, MA 01060 or Hampshire County 4-H Program, Leora Berry, Treasurer, 168 Shea Avenue, Belchertown, MA 01007.

Mel went to heaven on June 30th after several years of ill health. His loving wife, Muriel, was by his side.He was a loving, compassionate, devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and son. He leaves his wife of 55 years; 4 daughters: Wendy (Paul) Kosloski of Leverett, Debrah (Edward) Honeysett of Westfield, Kimberly (Mark) Tuck of Chicopee, Carla (Gary) Chagnon of Hadley; 8 grandchildren: Geoffrey (Erica) Dulude II, Thomas (Kim) Kosloski, Michael (Kayla) Kosloski, Patrick Chagnon (Bethany Adams), Holly Chagnon, Megan Chagnon (Tye Lanoue), Jacob Tuck, Shane Tuck; 2 great-grandsons: Trevor and Travis Dulude; 3 brothers: Richard of Greenfield, Earle and Steven of Belchertown, and sister, Candace McNeaney of Belchertown, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.He was predeceased by his father Earle, mother Dorothy (Shepard), brothers Edward, Gerald, Bruce, Phillip, Dennis, David and Dale (Strange), sisters Barbara, Cheryl, Janice, and Diane.Mel spent many years in the foster care system. Family was very important to him. He cherished deeply his wife and each and every one of his children and their families. Mel was a "jack of all trades". He was a mechanic at Dillon Chevrolet of Greenfield, later, Gates Garage in Belchertown. He taught his girls how to check the oil, change a tire and not to drive with the radio blaring so they could hear the sounds their vehicles were making. He was a custodian in the Amherst School System for many years. He owned and operated Mel's Diner in Belchertown.Mel was self-taught and a patient teacher of his many interests/talents throughout the years including fishing, beekeeping, watch repair, VCR repair, jewelry making, oil painting, woodworking and furniture building. Muriel, his children and grandchildren all have pieces of furniture that he made with his own hands. During his beekeeping years, he established the first 4-H Beekeepers Club in Hampshire County. Mel was a 4-H member growing up, passing that tradition to his children and grandchildren. He loved to share his vast knowledge of his many talents with his daughters, son's in-law and grandchildren; he enjoyed both fresh and saltwater fishing with many of them. He loved listening to music, mostly country, bluegrass, folk and taught himself to play the fiddle, as well as making his own instruments; a skilled craftsman through and through.A Celebration of his Life will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 6:30-9:30pm, 91 Stockbridge Rd, Hadley, MA for anyone who wishes to attend. Melvin will be laid to rest at North Valley Cemetery in Pelham at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to either: Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice, 168 Industrial Drive, Northampton, MA 01060 or Hampshire County 4-H Program, Leora Berry, Treasurer, 168 Shea Avenue, Belchertown, MA 01007. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close